James said: "Radio 1’s Big Weekend is our favourite time of the year, and we love taking it somewhere new. This year, it's bigger than ever - we're doing a really big Big Weekend. For the first time, all four stages are on for all three days.

"This year is the turn of Luton to experience the full Radio 1 treatment. It’s a simple mission, really: we just want everyone who comes along to have the best time."

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, added: "Radio 1’s Big Weekend always kicks off the UK festival season in style, and I’m so excited that this year, it will be a three-day, four-stage, live music spectacular for our listeners to enjoy.

"We have some incredibly exciting ideas in the pipeline, as well as some of the biggest artists to announce in the coming months. I can’t wait to celebrate in Luton."

Last year’s Big Weekend was hosted in Dundee, where the likes of Lewis Capaldi, the Jonas Brothers, The 1975 and more performed.

So, who could be performing this year and when is the festival set to take place? Read on for everything we know so far.

Anne-Marie at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023.

The festival will take place at Stockwood Park in Luton over three days from 24th May to 26th May 2024.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of Luton Council, said: "The fact that BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, one of the UK’s largest and most popular music festivals, has chosen Luton is fantastic news for our town, especially our young people, and will showcase all the wonderful things about Luton.

"Not only will this event give a multi-million pound boost to Luton’s economy and provide a number of opportunities for local young people and businesses, with tens of thousands in attendance and millions tuning in across the BBC, it gives us an opportunity to step forward and showcase the very best of our ambitious, brilliantly vibrant, wonderfully diverse and transforming town."

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024 line-up speculation

The full line-up details are set to be announced in the coming months, with the festival expected to showcase around 100 acts.

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024 ticket news

Ticket information for this year's Big Weekend is still under wraps.

Last year, weekend tickets cost £29.00 plus a £4.50 booking fee, while Friday tickets cost £18 with an additional booking fee of £2.50.

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend will take place in Luton between 24th and 26th May 2024. Find something to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

