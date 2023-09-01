What started with a boy living under the stairs quickly became one of the biggest franchises of all time - over 500 million copies sold, $7.7 billion made at the box office, and a legacy that spawned plays, spin-off films, theme parks and so much more.

Now, we commemorate all of this each year with a celebration known as Back to Hogwarts Day.

On this day, Harry Potter fans all over the world make gestures to show their love for the boy who lived. Whether that’s by visiting Harry Potter Studios in Leavesden or by buying a shiny new piece of merchandise online. Even if you just fancy curling up on the sofa and reading Goblet of Fire for the 10th time, you’ll still be part of the massive worldwide celebrations.

But what exactly is Back to Hogwarts Day? And how should you celebrate it? Well, hold on to your wands because we’re about to explain everything you need to know about this spellbinding holiday.

What is Back to Hogwarts Day?

Quite simply, Back to Hogwarts Day takes place each year to mark the day Harry Potter returns to school via the Hogwarts Express.

In the books, the scarlet steam train leaves every year from Platform 9 ¾ which, as you probably remember, is hidden behind a secret brick wall at King’s Cross Station.

When is Back to Hogwarts Day 2023?

The Hogwarts Express always leaves at the exact same date and time: 1st September at 11 o’clock.

This year, it falls on a Friday so make sure you don’t miss it, because in real life we don’t have any flying Ford Anglias for you to steal.

Are there any live Back to Hogwarts Day events at London’s Kings Cross station this year?

Kings Cross is the place to be on Back to Hogwarts Day, as each year the celebrations have got bigger and bigger. Thousands of Harry Potter fans gather, many in costume, and countdown the seconds together until 11 o’clock.

At this point, the train to Hogsmeade actually appears on the departures board and an announcement is made over the intercom, followed by a rendition of Hedwig’s Theme.

The day also now includes special activities organised by Wizarding World, the official Harry Potter fan club, such as the chance to sip on butterbeer, play Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 5, and take part in a number of LEGO Harry Potter giveaways. You can also try and win free gifts by spinning Bloomsbury’s giant wand spinner and, of course, there’s hundreds of opportunities to take photos.

Best Harry Potter products and experiences to celebrate Back to Hogwarts Day

We can’t tell muggles such as yourselves where to find Diagon Alley, but we can give you this list of fabulous Harry Potter products and experiences. From special edition LEGO sets to Harry Potter cocktail evenings, these are the best things to help you celebrate Back to Hogwarts Day:

LEGO Harry Potter Bravery & Wisdom Bundle

LEGO

In honour of Back to Hogwarts Day, LEGO is running a special deal on its Harry Potter House Banner sets, where you can save 20% by buying two in one go. For just £47.99 you can get the Bravery & Wisdom bundle, which includes the House Banners for Gryffindor and Ravenclaw.

These sets, which normally cost £29.99 each, both feature 2D house crests, which then open up into a full 3D set of their respective common rooms. For Gryffindors this means the cosy, red-painted room from the movies complete with sofas and a crackling fire, and for Ravenclaws it means a beautiful tower room stacked with books. Both sets also come with three minifigures each, props and maybe even a hidden horcrux.

Buy LEGO Bravery & Wisdom Bundle for £59.98 £47.99 (save £11.99 or 20%) at LEGO

LEGO Harry Potter Loyalty & Determination Bundle

LEGO

Not feeling very brave or wise? That’s ok, LEGO is running the same discount on the Loyalty & Determination bundle, which contains the house banner sets for Hufflepuff and Slytherin. The Slytherin House Banner includes sculls, snakes, and a figure of Draco Malfoy himself. While the Hufflepuff set has Cedric Diggory, the Triwizard Cup and a table full of cakes for all to enjoy.

All the House Banner sets are between 285 and 349 pieces and are suitable ages 9+.

Buy LEGO Loyalty & Determination Bundle for £59.98 £47.99 (save £11.99 or 20%) at LEGO

Watch Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone at Odeon

Warner Bros

Go back to where it all began this September by watching a screening of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone at Odeon. Over the course of Back to Hogwarts Day and the following weekend – so the 1st to the 3rd of September – Odeon cinemas up and down the country are showing the first two Harry Potter films on the big screen.

Buy tickets to watch Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone at Odeon

Harry Potter Paperback Box Set (Gryffindor House Edition)

Bloomsbury Publishing/Waterstones

Of course, the best way to immerse yourself in the world of Harry Potter is by re-reading the books. So this year, why not treat yourself to a colourful new box set like this House collector’s edition? First released in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary, each book comes in the four different house colours, featuring a unique cover design.

Buy Harry Potter Paperback Box Set for £90 at Waterstones

Harry Potter Hogwarts Bumper Stationery Set

The Works

If you’re going back to school then you’ll need this Hogwarts-inspired stationery set. Featuring a notepad, pen, pencils, stickers, and more, this set will have you prepared for any potions lesson.

Buy Harry Potter Hogwarts Bumper Stationery Set for £7 at The Works

Warner Brothers Harry Potter studio tour with an overnight stay

Virgin Experience Days

Every Potter fan should make the trip to Harry Potter studios to see original sets, props and costumes from all eight movies. But now, you can also combine that with the luxury of an overnight stay. Thanks to Holiday Extras, you could be paying just £65 for an experience that includes a visit to the studios and a hotel room nearby – we’re desperate to accio this deal!

Buy Harry Potter studio tour with an overnight stay from £65 at Holiday Extras

Harry Potter Light Painting Wand

Argos

If that Hogwarts letter ever does come, you need to be ready. So, it’s best you get some practice in with this light-up Harry Potter wand. This rechargeable toy has lots of great features. For instance, it will glow when you whisper “Lumos” into it, and it can connect to an app that will show spells firing out of it, which you can turn into videos for social media.

Buy Harry Potter Light Painting Wand for £25 at Argos

Harry Potter Platform 9 ¾ White Sweatshirt

I Want One of Those

Get cosy in this white sweatshirt featuring the sign for Platform 9 ¾. It’s comfy, casual, and perfect if you’re not a fan of dressing up.

Buy Harry Potter Platform 9 ¾ White Sweatshirt for £29.99 at I Want One of Those

Harry Potter Sweet Collection gift box

Hamleys

On the Hogwarts Express, Harry would always buy a mountain of sweets from the witch who pushes the trolley. Now you can too, as this gift box contains all your sugary favourites, including Chocolate Wands, Jelly Slugs, Chocolate Frogs, and the fateful Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans.

Buy Harry Potter Sweet Collection gift box for £24 at Hamleys

Magical Cocktail Experience for Two at The Cauldron

Virgin Experience Days

Fancy a more grown-up Harry Potter experience? Try a visit to The Cauldron; the immersive wizard-themed bar that lets you make your own cocktails using molecular mixology. Simply don your robe and grab your wand, and you could be sipping on a sweet drink that you brewed yourself (non-alcoholic options also available).

Buy Magical Cocktail Experience at The Cauldron for £75 at Virgin Experience Days

Harry Potter Hogwarts Shoulder Messenger Bag

Menkind

You’re going to need somewhere to keep all those spell books, so we recommend this leather shoulder bag, embroidered with the Hogwarts crest and featuring a luggage tag from Platform 9 ¾.

Buy Harry Potter Hogwarts Shoulder Messenger Bag for £59 at Menkind

Harry Potter Platform 9 ¾ Bookmark

Acotis Jewellery

Lastly, what is a book without a bookmark? This beautiful dangling bookmark will guarantee you never forget your love for Harry Potter.

Buy Harry Potter Platform 9 ¾ Bookmark for £6.64 at Acotis Jewellery

