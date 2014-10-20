Lyrics from the song include:

“The leaders committed a cardinal sin,

opened the borders let them all come in,

illegal immigrants in every town,

stand up and be counted Blair and Brown”

Before leading into the rousing chorus:

“Oh yes! When we take charge,

and the new Prime Minister is Farage,

We can trade with the world again,

When Nigel is at Number Ten.”

Heady stuff that has - as you might expect - attracted quite a reaction from the social media community...

First, comes explicit Twitter support of UKIP leader Nigel Farage:

However, other people of the social network weren’t so sure how to react.

Some were confused and worried

Some were pleased with a return to form from Read

Some were concerned with the longer-term effects

DJ Mike Reid's UKIP Calypso... so that's my next decade of therapy booked then... — Adam Evans (@holyguacamole12) October 20, 2014

Particularly on their pets…

Some questioned the accent

One parody account wondered how the other political parties would react

We will counter the UKIP Calypso with William Hague & Theresa May doing a Conservative Hipity-hop Rap Battle, as Eric Pickles breakdances. — David Cameron (@DavidChameron) October 20, 2014

And one user had high hopes for awards season

Really hope the UKIP Calypso wins a MOBO. — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) October 20, 2014

You can listen to the full song on YouTube here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xqs9OSbWluQ