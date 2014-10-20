UKIP Calypso by Mike Read and The Independents - Twitter reacts to a new political anthem
Nigel Farage thinks people should get the song to number one - but not everyone is so sure about the former Radio 1 DJ's musical efforts...
It's the news we were all expecting to read this morning; former Radio 1 DJ and Saturday Superstore presenter Mike Read has released a reggae-influenced song in support of UKIP.
The track, UKIP Calypso, is performed by Read's band The Independents and is sung by the 67-year-old in what appears to be an attempt at a Jamaican accent.
Lyrics from the song include:
“The leaders committed a cardinal sin,
opened the borders let them all come in,
illegal immigrants in every town,
stand up and be counted Blair and Brown”
Before leading into the rousing chorus:
“Oh yes! When we take charge,
and the new Prime Minister is Farage,
We can trade with the world again,
When Nigel is at Number Ten.”
Heady stuff that has - as you might expect - attracted quite a reaction from the social media community...
First, comes explicit Twitter support of UKIP leader Nigel Farage:
However, other people of the social network weren’t so sure how to react.
Some were confused and worried
Some were pleased with a return to form from Read
Some were concerned with the longer-term effects
DJ Mike Reid's UKIP Calypso... so that's my next decade of therapy booked then...
— Adam Evans (@holyguacamole12) October 20, 2014
Particularly on their pets…
Some questioned the accent
One parody account wondered how the other political parties would react
We will counter the UKIP Calypso with William Hague & Theresa May doing a Conservative Hipity-hop Rap Battle, as Eric Pickles breakdances.
— David Cameron (@DavidChameron) October 20, 2014
And one user had high hopes for awards season
Really hope the UKIP Calypso wins a MOBO.
— Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) October 20, 2014
You can listen to the full song on YouTube here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xqs9OSbWluQ