Hello Hello Hello

The moment Adele released that first trailer for Hello, the Lionel Richie mashups started. Now the singer has confirmed the two are going to work together. Maybe.

"We are going to be doing something together," he confidently told E! News, before immediately starting to backtrack. "That's already almost in the works. I can almost say that we are talking, but right now she has a mission."

They're 'almost' talking about it! That's good enough for us.

