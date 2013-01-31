So are remaining band mates Rich, Scott, Abz and Sean ready to be Gettin' Down with their fans once again? We certainly hope so, although Abz admitted to worrying about how the band will be received this time around.

"People might be like, 'nah, we've got One Direction now'." Impossible! We reckon When The Lights Go Out, their nineties fans will come out of the woodwork to Keep on Movin' once more...

Watch the video below to see the boys reveal all about their fiery break-up, what plans they have for new material and why Simon Cowell has them to thank for his career...

