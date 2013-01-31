"Some of us have stayed in touch and some of us haven’t – there’s a bit of a story in it," revealed the band.

So why have they chosen now to make their comeback?

"The Big Reunion is unique in the respect that we have to tell our stories and we’re trying to put our differences aside," said Edele Lynch. "And without a show like that I don’t know if we would have put our differences aside enough to actually get here."

"It's been like therapy on camera!" agreed Lindsay Armaou.

While their appearance on ITV's The Big Reunion implies B*Witched are Never Giving Up on their chart-topping heyday, fans will be despondent to hear that their reunion is likely to be "for one night only". They may be getting ready to Rev It Up on ITV2 but it seems their comeback is more about finding some closure: "B*Witched was ripped from us and it’s really nice to put it to bed ourselves now," said Edele.

Well, C'est la Vie...

The Big Reunion begins on Thursday 31 January at 9:00pm on ITV2