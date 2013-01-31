The Big Reunion: B*Witched get back on the Rollercoaster
RadioTimes.com caught up with Lindsay Armaou, Edele Lynch, Keavy Lynch and Sinead O'Carrol to discuss the girl band getting back together for ITV2
When four demin-clad Irish girls released their first single, C'est la Vie, in 1998 it quickly stormed to number one.
The bouncy tomboys - beloved by pre-teen girls the world over - then went on to dominate the music charts with pop classics such as We Four Girls and Blame It on the Weatherman. But their musical dreams were shattered when they were dropped by their record label in 2002. And since band member Sinead left the band shortly after it seems the girls haven't been on the best of terms. Certainly, getting them back together hasn't been an easy ride...
"Some of us have stayed in touch and some of us haven’t – there’s a bit of a story in it," revealed the band.
So why have they chosen now to make their comeback?
"The Big Reunion is unique in the respect that we have to tell our stories and we’re trying to put our differences aside," said Edele Lynch. "And without a show like that I don’t know if we would have put our differences aside enough to actually get here."
More like this
"It's been like therapy on camera!" agreed Lindsay Armaou.
While their appearance on ITV's The Big Reunion implies B*Witched are Never Giving Up on their chart-topping heyday, fans will be despondent to hear that their reunion is likely to be "for one night only". They may be getting ready to Rev It Up on ITV2 but it seems their comeback is more about finding some closure: "B*Witched was ripped from us and it’s really nice to put it to bed ourselves now," said Edele.
Well, C'est la Vie...
Watch our exclusive video with B*Witched:
And while you're here, why not check out our before and after shots of B*Witched, Liberty X, Atomic Kitten, 5ive, 911 and The Honeyz - all taking part in ITV2's The Big Reunion:
The Big Reunion begins on Thursday 31 January at 9:00pm on ITV2