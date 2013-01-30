And if you've been missing those athletic performances, fear not as Jimmy revealed to RadioTimes.com that they will be Bodyshakin with all the old dance moves and flips, although apparently "the body doesn't accept it as much as it did in the old days..."

Lee - who is married to B*Witched's Lindsay Armaou - also admitted to having a soft spot for the One Direction Boys. "They seem like the perfect sort of boy band for the kids. Each one of them's got something about them and it's not too bad having Simon Cowell behind you."

Watch the video below to see the boys chatting about plans for a tour and new album and why they're not worried about how they'll be received this time around...

To see some before and after shots of 911 and the other bands taking part in ITV2's The Big Reunion, check out the gallery below:

The Big Reunion begins on Thursday 31 January at 9:00pm on ITV2