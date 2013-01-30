The Big Reunion: 911 are back for A Little Bit More
RadioTimes.com chatted to Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Simon "Spike" Dawbarn about resurrecting their back flips and what they make of One Direction
It's been a good long while since nineties boy band 911 breakdanced and back-flipped their way into the hearts of teenage girls up and down the land. In their four years of energetic routines, spiky hair and lots of denim they notched up an impressive ten top 10 hits before announcing their split live on Chris Moyles' Radio 1 show in 2000.
But in a move surely set to delight all their now-thirty-something fans, Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Simon "Spike" Dawbarn are reuniting for ITV2's The Big Reunion alongside fellow nineties supergroups 5ive, B*Witched, Atomic Kitten, Liberty X and The Honeyz.
And if you've been missing those athletic performances, fear not as Jimmy revealed to RadioTimes.com that they will be Bodyshakin with all the old dance moves and flips, although apparently "the body doesn't accept it as much as it did in the old days..."
Lee - who is married to B*Witched's Lindsay Armaou - also admitted to having a soft spot for the One Direction Boys. "They seem like the perfect sort of boy band for the kids. Each one of them's got something about them and it's not too bad having Simon Cowell behind you."
Watch the video below to see the boys chatting about plans for a tour and new album and why they're not worried about how they'll be received this time around...
More like this
To see some before and after shots of 911 and the other bands taking part in ITV2's The Big Reunion, check out the gallery below:
427
The Big Reunion begins on Thursday 31 January at 9:00pm on ITV2