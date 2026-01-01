BBC Radio 4 has announced a day of special programming on New Year’s Day 2026 to mark The Archers’ 75th anniversary.

Ad

The radio drama, which has aired over 20,000 episodes since its first broadcast on 1st January 1951, is the world’s longest running daily radio drama serial.

On New Year’s Day 2026, listeners will be treated to a day of special programmes, including a 45-minute drama at 7.15pm, where special guest Claire Skinner will delve deeper into the dramatic New Year’s Eve attack, followed by the first ever Radio 4 transmission of The Archers Podcast at 8pm, where Emma Freud and guests will bring fans closer to the drama.

BBC Radio 4 will also broadcast special episodes of programmes including Woman’s Hour and This Week in History, and a special re-enactment of the opening scene from the very first episode in 1951. The new reimagining will see Timothy Bentinck, Felicity Finch, Daisy Badger, Ben Norris and Wilf Scolding play Dan, Doris, Grace, Philip and Jack Archer, stepping into the shoes of their original counterparts.

The Archers was created by Godfry Baseley and is set in the fictional village of Ambridge, where the titular Archer family work on their farm.

Since its first episode, the show has chronicled significant social and cultural changes in Britain and, in recent years, has tackled topics such as climate change, domestic abuse, alcoholism and modern slavery.

To mark its 75th anniversary, episodes of The Archers will now be available on BBC Sounds for five years after broadcast, an increase from the previous 30-day window.

Daisy Badger, Ben Norris, Timothy Bentinck and Felicity Finc.

Mohit Bakaya, Radio 4 Controller and Director of Speech, said: "One of the cornerstones of British broadcasting, The Archers is unique - portraying rural life, whilst reflecting social change, over the last three quarters of a century.

"The world today is very different to when it was first broadcast in 1951, and I'm delighted that the programme continues to be such a huge hit with audiences of all ages. The devotion of Archers listeners should never be underestimated and I’m looking forward to celebrating this national institution with them over the next 12 months."

Jeremy Howe, Editor of The Archers, added: "The first baby born in the show, Tony Archer, has lived his whole life in The Archers – as have many of our listeners, who have tuned in for the whole of their lives. What is brilliant is that the programme continues to attract new listeners and appeal to a whole new generation.

He continued: "That ability to connect with listeners is what makes The Archers so special – it has timeless appeal, and yet it manages to speak to the times we live in today. We look forward to seeing what the next 75 years will bring!”

You can listen to The Archers on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds. Tickets are available for The Archers live tour now.

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad

Read our guide to the best Christmas TV for 2025.