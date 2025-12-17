BBC Radio 4’s The Archers has announced a live tour in 2026 to mark its 75th anniversary.

Ad

The brand new live production, which will bring the radio drama out of the studio and onto stages across the UK, will be hosted by comedian Angela Barnes, and feature a rotating cast of Archers actors, a BBC archivist and a live sound-effects specialist.

Set within a reimagining of the Ambridge Flower & Produce Show, The Archers: Live at 75 will include on-stage interviews, insider stories and gossip and live performances with live sound effects – and tickets are available now.

Also to look forward to in the production are archive treasures spanning seven decades, audience questions, an interactive pub quiz straight out of the Bull and a sing-along to the programme’s theme tune.

It promises to be “a theatrical, one-of-a-kind celebration" that will "offer newcomers an accessible introduction to the drama’s world, while giving long-time listeners a rare look into how Ambridge is created - revealing the artistry behind the character work, development of storylines, and the unmistakable soundscape that define the series."

The live tour is slated to run from June to November 2026.

Barnes said in a statement: "I am not just an Archers superfan, I am obsessed with all things Ambridge. So to be asked to host The Archers: Live at 75 is like winning a prize at the Flower and Produce Show and being cast as the lead in a Lynda Snell production, all rolled into one. I can’t wait to hang out with all of my favourite characters and really immerse myself in Borsetshire life."

Alison Hindell, Drama and Fiction Commissioner, BBC Radio 4, said: "We hope that The Archers live show will give fans even more of what they love, joining in the celebrations with an extra slice of Ambridge life."

James Albrecht and Serena Brett, Directors of events company Fane, added: "We can’t wait to share this special experience with the audiences who’ve loved The Archers for generations."

The full list of cast appearances will be announced in due course.

The Archers logo. BBC

The Archers is the world’s longest running daily radio drama serial, having first been aired back in 1951.

The drama was created by Godfry Baseley and is set in the fictional village of Ambridge, where the titular Archer family work on their farm. Since it's first episode, it has chronicled significant social and cultural changes in Britain.

You can listen to The Archers on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds. Tickets are available for The Archers live tour now.

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad

Read our guide to the best Christmas TV for 2025.