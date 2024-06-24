However, the global superstar has seemingly responded to the perceived dig, telling her fans during last night's (23rd June) London show that her band deserved "so much" recognition.

"What you just did is an unforgettable moment in not just my life, but every single one of our crew," she told fans (via The Independent).

"The band that's going to be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight, they deserve this so much, and so does every one of my fellow performers, and you just gave that to us so generously. We'll never forget it."

More like this

Read more:

Last night marked Swift's third night at Wembley Stadium, which saw NFL star Travis Kelce make an appearance on stage.

During one of her sets, one of the singer's back-up dancers often picks her up and carries her across the stage - but it was Kelce who did it this time around.

After putting her on the sofa, Swift kicked off her next song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.