Taylor Swift responds after Dave Grohl dig – praises her live band
She said her band deserved "so much" recognition.
Taylor Swift has hit back at apparent suggestions she and her band don't perform live during her Eras tour.
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl recently told concertgoers over the weekend that his new show would be called the Error Tour because they had "more eras and more than a few f***ing errors" because "we actually play live".
However, the global superstar has seemingly responded to the perceived dig, telling her fans during last night's (23rd June) London show that her band deserved "so much" recognition.
"What you just did is an unforgettable moment in not just my life, but every single one of our crew," she told fans (via The Independent).
"The band that's going to be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight, they deserve this so much, and so does every one of my fellow performers, and you just gave that to us so generously. We'll never forget it."
Last night marked Swift's third night at Wembley Stadium, which saw NFL star Travis Kelce make an appearance on stage.
During one of her sets, one of the singer's back-up dancers often picks her up and carries her across the stage - but it was Kelce who did it this time around.
After putting her on the sofa, Swift kicked off her next song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.
