Swift now has a total trophy haul of 49, surpassing Drake for all-time top winner.

"This is, like, the nicest early birthday present you could have given me, so thank you very much," the artist said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech ahead of her 35th birthday on Friday (13th December).

"I love it. It’s exactly what I wanted," she continued.

Swift also won top female artist, top Hot 100 artist and top Hot 100 songwriter at the awards show.

It comes as Swift reportedly plans to take a year off following the conclusion of her record-breaking Eras Tour on Sunday.

"Everything that has happened with the Eras Tour and The Tortured Poets Department, I just have to say thank you," she added.

"It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I’ve made, and the fact that you’ve cared so much about my music," she continued.

The awards ceremony also saw big wins for British stars Coldplay, who won Top Rock Touring Artist, Charli xcx, who bagged Top Dance/Electronic Artist and Top Dance/Electronic Album, and Dua Lipa, who received Top Dance/Electronic Song for Houdini.

First time nominee Chappell Roan bagged the award for top new artist.

The Good Luck, Babe! Singer said in a pre-recorded acceptance video: "This has taken a long time – to be a new artist, but it’s awesome to be recognised. And all these years of hard work, are truly paying off. Thank you for being a part of that."

