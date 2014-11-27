Take That, Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit and Tom Odell for Top of The Pops Christmas special
George Ezra and former X Factor contestant Ella Henderson will also bring the TOTP festive spirit
Take That and Ed Sheeran are set to perform on this year's Top of the Pops Christmas special, with Tom Odell, Clean Bandit, George Ezra and former X Factor contestant Ella Henderson also taking part in the festive pop music TV tradition.
Hosted by Fearne Cotton and Reggie Yates, the one-hour show will air on Christmas Day on BBC1, counting down to the coveted Christmas Number 1, and will also feature boy band Rixton, The Vamps and Mr Probz.
Fearne and Reggie will return for a special hour-long celebration on New Year’s Eve with Sheeran performing a track from X, the year’s biggest-selling album so far. Labrinth, Professor Green, Tori Kelly, Charli XCX, La Roux, Clean Bandit and Jess Glynne will also be on hand to prepare viewers for ringing in 2015.
Top of the Pops Christmas will broadcast on BBC1 at 2pm on 25th December, with the timing of Top of the Pops New Years Eve still to be confirmed.