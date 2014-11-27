Take That and Ed Sheeran are set to perform on this year's Top of the Pops Christmas special, with Tom Odell, Clean Bandit, George Ezra and former X Factor contestant Ella Henderson also taking part in the festive pop music TV tradition.

Hosted by Fearne Cotton and Reggie Yates, the one-hour show will air on Christmas Day on BBC1, counting down to the coveted Christmas Number 1, and will also feature boy band Rixton, The Vamps and Mr Probz.