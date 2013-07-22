The 66-year-old singer, whose hits include Crocodile Rock and Candle in the Wind '97, released to commemorate the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, will perform and receive the award during a special ceremony on 2 September.

"It's a tremendous honour and a real thrill for me to have my work acknowledged in this way," he said, "and I'm really looking forward to participating in what promises to be a very special occasion."

BPI and Brit Awards chief executive, Geoff Taylor, added that Sir Elton had "achieved such a level of artistic creativity and originality, critical acclaim, global recognition and popular success" and that he deserved recognition as a "true icon of our cultural life".

Proceeds from the event will go to the Brit Trust and the Royal Academy of Music where Sir Elton trained.