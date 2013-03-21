Fans attending the premiere or watching at preview screenings elsewhere in the country will be able to put questions to Meadows via Twitter. Tickets to both will be made available via the Made of Stone Facebook page on Wednesday 17 April at 9:30am.

Tickets will also be given to selected fans who attended last year’s Warrington Parr Hall and Heaton Park gigs, and who consequently appear in the film. Images of these chosen few will be released in the coming weeks through Facebook or the film’s official Twitter feed.

“Making this film, I got to be part of something truly remarkable, the double-decade-awaited ‘resurrection’ of my all-time favourite band, The Stone Roses,” said Meadows.

“People say that you can’t recapture your youth, it’ll never be the same second time round etc, but that’s utter rubbish. The Roses were never allowed to reach their peak first time around so as far as I and millions of fans around the world were concerned, with this comeback the Roses could be even greater.

“This film isn’t a history lesson, nor is it a two hour concert film. It is a film about defying the odds, sticking it to the man and telling the cynics to shut their pie-holes!

“The Stone Roses are back baby!”

The hugely-acclaimed band, perhaps best known for the hit singles Fools Gold and I Wanna Be Adored, reformed in 2012 after 16 years apart.

The Stone Roses: Made of Stone features a host of never-before-seen material and charts the band's journey from getting back together to playing in front of a rapturous 220,000-strong audience at Heaton Park in Manchester last summer.

