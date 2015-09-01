See Nigella Lawson, Sue Perkins and Melvyn Bragg at Cheltenham Literature Festival
Meera Syal, Terry Wogan and the teams behind Poldark, The Archers and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue will also appear at the annual ten-day festival in October
Radio Times is once again giving you the chance to join some of the biggest stars of television and radio and hear them talk about their life and work at The Times and The Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival.
Among the stars appearing at Radio Times events are bestselling food writer and TV chef Nigella Lawson, comedian and co-host of The Great British Bake Off, Sue Perkins, and the team behind the BBC’s gripping drama series Poldark.
Actor and writer Meera Syal will be in conversation with award-winning journalist Sathnam Sanghera and Terry Wogan will be talking about his 40-year TV and radio career and debut novel.
There’s plenty for radio lovers as well with the opportunity to join the cast of I’m Sorry I Haven’t Got A Clue and go behind the scenes of The Archers.
This year’s Radio Times debate gives you the opportunity to discuss the future of the BBC with Melvyn Bragg playing host as the panel assess the role of one of the Britain’s most iconic institutions.
More like this
The festival runs from 2nd to 11th October. Radio Times subscribers get priority booking on 1st September and tickets go on sale to the public on 2nd September. Subscribers should quote RADIOTIMES15 to book early online.