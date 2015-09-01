Actor and writer Meera Syal will be in conversation with award-winning journalist Sathnam Sanghera and Terry Wogan will be talking about his 40-year TV and radio career and debut novel.

There’s plenty for radio lovers as well with the opportunity to join the cast of I’m Sorry I Haven’t Got A Clue and go behind the scenes of The Archers.

This year’s Radio Times debate gives you the opportunity to discuss the future of the BBC with Melvyn Bragg playing host as the panel assess the role of one of the Britain’s most iconic institutions.

The festival runs from 2nd to 11th October. Radio Times subscribers get priority booking on 1st September and tickets go on sale to the public on 2nd September. Subscribers should quote RADIOTIMES15 to book early online.