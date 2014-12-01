In an online video, Williams explained his long-time collaborator Guy Chambers "isn't happy" about his decision to release the songs in one go. "He thinks I'm a lunatic for not putting them on an album that we've promoted with TV performances and at radio stations and a big tour. But I'm an impetuous bugger, and I want them out now, now, now!"

The CD version of Under the Radar is available to buy now exclusively through Williams' website for £7.50, although the digital edition will not be available until 8th December.

The news of his latest release comes as Take That revealed they have hopes for a full reunion in the future. "We want to do something with the five of us," Howard told The Sun.

"Take That is five people," added Gary. "Exactly when they come back is up to them. That will keep it interesting. Moving forward.

"I do think our fans will need to get used to the fact that it's going to change – maybe every album. I might be missing on the next one and Rob might come in instead of me – actually, he'd better not do!"