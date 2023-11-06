He said: "There was a dip when Ken Bruce left, but that’s to be expected. Ken’s a radio icon and there’s a lot of love for him. That’s proven by him taking some of the audience with him to Greatest Hits, which is fabulous for him.

"But since that dip, figures have stayed steady, so I’m pleased.

"It feels like I’m chatting to a load of mates. When the fader’s down, it’s me on my Jack Jones. When it’s up, 6.9 million people from all over the UK and Europe cram into the studio. That’s mind-blowing - but you can’t take it too seriously."

Vernon Kay. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Asked whether he had spoken to Bruce since taking over the slot, Kay said: "We take the same train every morning! He gets on a few stops further down the line, but we bump into each other all the time - we say hello and have a chinwag.

Read more:

"Ken did 31 years in the mid-morning slot, but in 31 years, I’ll be 80. There’s no way I’ll be sat at this desk! It’s a precious slot that needs the utmost respect. It’s not about me or Ken, it’s about the listener."

More like this

Since Bruce joined Greatest Hits, the station has announced a growth of 76.9 per cent year on year, the largest across all stations.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

After joining the station in April, Bruce's show now has a weekly audience of 3.7 million listeners, with the host saying recently that he is "delighted" to welcome "more and more listeners".

Visit our TV Guide, Radio Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.