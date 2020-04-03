However, while normal host Sue Barker won’t be leading proceedings, 5 Live sports presenter Mark Chapman will be sitting in the quizmaster's chair.

The BBC says favourite Question Of Sport rounds, such as The One Minute Round, and the dreaded Home or Away, will return, while the iconic Mystery Guest game will feature instead as an audio challenge.

“I'm looking forward very much to going up against Tuffers on BBC Radio 5 Live from Saturday,” said Dawson. “Obviously it will be a bit different to what we are used to on the TV but I hope we can spread the QS joy even further with this show. I'm still not sure how they are going to do the Picture Board though?!"

Tufnell added: “Looking forward to audiences all being able to get a double helping of the show; Friday night on TV with Sue in charge and Saturday afternoon on the radio! Tune in and let’s all have some much-needed fun!”

Chapman also said: “With Tuffers and Matt both captaining their teams from home, anything could happen, but I'm sure I'll have a whole new level of respect for Sue and her ability to keep them in check.”

The new show has been booked for four more episodes, with more instalments expected to be announced in future.

A Question Of Sport will air at 2pm this Saturday on BBC Radio 5 Live Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.