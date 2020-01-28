He also appeared as an actor in numerous films and TV shows including The Comic Strip, Doctor Who and most recently Good Omens.

"Nicholas passed away in the early hours of the 28th of January," said his agent, Jean Diamond, in a statement on behalf of his family.

"He was with his beloved family who will miss him enormously and who wish to thank the wonderful staff at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital."

The news of his passing has prompted a wave of tributes on social media, with celebrities and fans expressing their admiration for his work.

Tony Hall, BBC Director-General, said: "Very few people have done so much to entertain audiences over the decades, and no one deserves to be called a broadcasting legend more than Nicholas Parsons. His charm, inventive intellect and ability to create laughs were unsurpassed. Our thoughts are with his family and all who knew him."

Author Neil Gaiman, who worked with him on Good Omens, said he was "heartbroken" by the news, while comedian Stephen Fry described his lengthy run on Just A Minute as a "stunning achievement."

Other prominent media personalities, including Piers Morgan, Graham Norton and Andrew Neil, have also offered their respects.