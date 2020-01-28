Just a Minute host Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96
The broadcaster and actor has been described as a "broadcasting giant" and a "wonderful man"
Actor and broadcaster Nicholas Parsons has died at the age of 96 after a brief illness.
Parsons was perhaps best known as the presenter of BBC Radio 4's comedy panel show Just A Minute, which he hosted from December 1967 until June 2018 without missing a single episode.
He also appeared as an actor in numerous films and TV shows including The Comic Strip, Doctor Who and most recently Good Omens.
"Nicholas passed away in the early hours of the 28th of January," said his agent, Jean Diamond, in a statement on behalf of his family.
"He was with his beloved family who will miss him enormously and who wish to thank the wonderful staff at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital."
More like this
The news of his passing has prompted a wave of tributes on social media, with celebrities and fans expressing their admiration for his work.
Tony Hall, BBC Director-General, said: "Very few people have done so much to entertain audiences over the decades, and no one deserves to be called a broadcasting legend more than Nicholas Parsons. His charm, inventive intellect and ability to create laughs were unsurpassed. Our thoughts are with his family and all who knew him."
Author Neil Gaiman, who worked with him on Good Omens, said he was "heartbroken" by the news, while comedian Stephen Fry described his lengthy run on Just A Minute as a "stunning achievement."
Other prominent media personalities, including Piers Morgan, Graham Norton and Andrew Neil, have also offered their respects.