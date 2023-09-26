The rise and rise of podcasts shows no sign of slowing, and this week some big names from Radio 4 join the revolution with new shows that can be heard both on the network and on BBC Sounds.

Kirsty Young hasn’t presented on Radio 4 since 2018, when illness forced her to leave Desert Island Discs. She has been seen occasionally on BBC TV – for the Platinum Jubilee and, memorably, presiding over the BBC’s coverage of the late Queen’s funeral – but her absence from the airwaves has been felt by those who value her warmth, her voice and her interviewing skills.

But now she’s back with a new show on Radio 4 that seems a lot like Desert Island Discs without the discs.

Except, as she tells us, it isn’t. It’s looser, baggier, more like real life. As well as being available to lovers of network radio, it’s also available to everyone to listen to at any time on BBC Sounds. Read our interview with Kirsty in this issue.

Kirsty Young is the cover star of this week's Radio Times.

Also in this week’s Radio Times:

Nick Robinson and Amol Rajan on launching a Today Programme podcast, how pods have helped loosen up Today’s interviews and how the programme is more representative these days

Angela Rippon discusses her overdue Strictly Come Dancing debut, why being the oldest contestant in Strictly history doesn’t faze her and why Kai is her perfect partner

As commercial radio celebrates its 50th anniversary, Eddie Mair asks if the BBC can justify its cost-cutting local radio strategy

