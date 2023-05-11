The news was announced today (Thursday 11th May) by the BBC's chief content officer Charlotte Moore during a speech at the Voice of the Listener and Viewer conference in London

Kirsty Young is set to host a new podcast for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds that will see her interview some of the world's most prominent figures.

The as-yet-unnamed podcast will see the former Desert Island Discs presenter explore the life stories of a number of big names through a series of in-depth conversations, and is set to launch later this year.

"Conversation is at the heart of being human and this extraordinary new era of podcasting is its perfect home," Young said of the new project.

"I’m really looking forward to in-depth exchanges with my guests, exploring the landscape of their early lives and how it’s shaped the person they’ve become."

She added: "From the turning points to the tragedies and triumphs… What happened to us is why we are who we are. I’m looking forward enormously to sharing those life stories with listeners."

In announcing the news, Moore said she was "delighted to welcome Kirsty back with her debut podcast for BBC Sounds and Radio 4".

She continued: "What a treat this will be, and such a fascinating way to understand more about the people who shape our world. It’s our audiences that ultimately benefit from us having more opportunities to create world-class content through podcasts, which can also enhance our on-air schedules, allowing us to tap into the best creative ideas and work with the best talent."

Young's podcast is one of many new commissions to be announced by Moore, with Helena Bonham-Carter, Mary Beard, and Martha Kearney also set to front new programmes.

Mary Beard. BBC

Kearney will present a series in partnership with The National Portrait Gallery that will see 10 significant British figures explore paintings from the Gallery's extensive collection that mean something to them, while Beard will re-create the lives of six people from the Roman Empire in Being Roman.

Meanwhile, Bonham-Carter will serve as narrator for the new podcast History’s Secret Heroes, which recounts the extraordinary stories of some of the most fascinating unsung heroes from the Second World War.

