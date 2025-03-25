"I had surgery pretty quickly and have been off the radio/podcasts the last couple of weeks having chemotherapy to best prevent anything from coming back.

"The reason I want to share this is that I feel like an idiot that I didn't spot this sooner. And although I'm effectively cured and it was caught early, my hope is any bloke reading this will perhaps think to check themselves today. Or go to a doctor if not sure about any possible symptoms.

"Caught early, this cancer is so so treatable. It is most common in men aged 18-49.

"I also think it's a tricky subject matter to talk about, but I'm willing to put my now one ball on the line here if it helps make that conversation less tricky for guys, encourages someone to check themselves and potentially saves a life.

"Thank you to my incredible family, who stood by me and encouraged me to share what's happened. I also want to thank my brilliant friends and work colleagues for supporting me and my family.

"And of course, a huge thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses, and hospital staff I've encountered, especially concerning cancer care.

"I also want to take a moment to send my thoughts and prayers to anyone affected by cancer. Check your balls. Chris xx. PS Excited to get back (stronger) to the radio tomo."

Stark returned to Capital Radio this morning and spoke about his diagnosis and treatment, while he also shared a group hug with co-presenters Jordan North and Sian Welby, which was posted on Capital's Instagram Stories.

Stark is known for his previous radio work alongside Scott Mills on Radio 1, before leaving in 2022, at the same time as Mills.

He began presenting on Capital Radio with Roman Kemp and Sian Welby on 10th October 2022, with Kemp later leaving and North joining the show.

When Stark joined Capital, he said in a statement: "I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Global, working across a variety of amazing projects. I’ve known Roman a long time and often joked over a beer it’d be great to work together on something big one day – and now here we are.

"I cannot wait to get started on Capital Breakfast and in my new creative executive producer role. Let’s make some moments."

