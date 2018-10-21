But he has since taken to Twitter to state he will not be doing the final 10 shows he had originally agreed on.

The news comes days after Sloth stormed the stage during a radio awards show, delivering an uninvited speech that has drawn comparisons to Kanye West's interruption of Taylor Swift's win at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Sloth was nominated for best specialist music show at the Audio & Radio Industry Awards (ARIAS) – a category he lost out on to Soundtracking with Edith Bowman – prompting him to appear on stage during her acceptance.

Bowman made reference to the incident on Twitter the following day...

And Sloth has since tweeted an apology for his actions:

Speaking after accepting the award for station of the year, Radio 1 and 1Xtra controller Ben Cooper said: "I'd just like to say Charlie Sloth has left the building and is leaving Radio 1 and 1Xtra. Apologies".