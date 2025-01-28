This morning, BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James announced that this year's Big Weekend would be held in Liverpool, birthplace of The Beatles, on the weekend of Friday 23rd May to Sunday 25th May 2025.

The DJ promised that "the biggest artists in the world" would be heading to the "brilliant city", teasing that "everyone's going to love the line-up" of approximately 100 acts.

The first five confirmed artists for 2025's Big Weekend are indie bands Blossoms and Wet Leg, plus singer-songwriters Lola Young, Myles Smith and Sam Fender, the last of whom is a headliner.

Fender said in a statement: "Excited to announce we're coming to Liverpool for Radio 1's Big Weekend in May. Thanks for inviting us – see you there!"

Blossoms commented: "We're delighted that Radio 1 have invited us to play at this year's Big Weekend. Even more so because it's taking place in Liverpool, a city close to our hearts, where we've worked and recorded every single one of our albums since our debut in 2016.

"It's going to be a really special weekend and we can't wait to perform."

Young teased: "I can't wait to play Radio 1's Big Weekend. It's going to get Messy! Me + the Liverpool crowd = One Big Weekend… see what I did there!"

Myles Smith performs onstage during the pre-show for iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2024. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Smith added: "This is unreal. Big Weekend was always a dream of mine, and to be on the line-up again is insane. Thank you to everyone who’s been listening, supporting, and coming to shows. I couldn't have done this without you. See you there!"

Radio 1's Big Weekend is expected to welcome around 100,000 music fans in May, with the event intended to bring attention and a major economic boost to its host location, in this case Liverpool.

Ticketing details have not yet been disclosed for the event, which typically sells out fast, but those unable to attend in person can expect the usual extensive coverage on BBC Radio 1.

Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025 takes place in Liverpool on 23-25 May 2025.

