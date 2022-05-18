Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston star in this beautifully shot costume drama set in 1893. It follows the adventures of Cora Seaborne after she is released from an abusive marriage and relocates to a small village in Essex. There, she becomes intrigued by a mythical creature (the Essex Serpent) and finds herself drawn to the village vicar.

Ahead of the release of Apple TV’s highly-anticipated adaptation of Sarah Perry’s The Essex Serpent , Jane Garvey interviews director Clio Barnard.

Clio sits down with Jane Garvey to discuss Kiera Knightley dropping out of the project, working with starry individuals and filming in the freezing marshes of Essex.

What else can I expect from Episode 36?

Resident TV critic, Rhianna Dhillon, joins Jane Garvey to mark our cards for the week ahead. This week’s telly picks under the microscope are Channel 4’s Big Boys, Apple TV+’s Prehistoric Planet and Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

