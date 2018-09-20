Koenig describes the building’s elevator as “one of the few places left in our country where different kinds of people are forced into proximity… [and] no one is bloodied or even in tears”.

The new series will use multiple court cases – from petty crimes to felonies – in Cleveland, Ohio to illustrate the US justice system’s successes and failures.

Serial's first season, which investigated the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee in Baltimore Maryland, was a massive hit, and managed to convince prosecutors to grant Syed, the man convicted of the murder, a new trial. The podcast’s second series, which followed the story of former US soldier Beau Bergdahl, garnered mixed reviews.

Serial will debut the first two episodes of the new series on 20th September, with subsequent episodes to be released every Thursday.