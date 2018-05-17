In production since 2015, a four-hour documentary called The Case Against Adnan Syed will see the evidence re-examined, including what happened before Lee’s disappearance.

The programme will follow events up to the present, with Syed awaiting his new trial, and will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic and on HBO in the US. Factual filmmaker Amy Berg will direct, while Nick Cave will provide music.

In a press statement announcing the programme, Sky said the show will present "new discoveries as well as ground-breaking revelations that challenge the state’s case, and featuring exclusive access to Adnan Syed, the defence team, the Syed family, friends and teachers of Hae Min Lee and Adnan Syed, and members of Baltimore City law enforcement".

More like this

They will also examine how the "rush to justice" and Syed's conviction in 2000 "raised more questions than answers about what happened to Hae Min Lee."

Advertisement

There is no mention of involvement from Serial host Sarah Koenig who investigated and chronicled Syed's arrest and conviction in the popular podcast series.