Best podcasts to listen to in 2021

Podcasts were the unsung hero of 2020, with various celebrities, comedians and broadcasters getting us through the pandemic via the airwaves. Whether we were downloading something light and funny for our hour-long walks or listening to a political round-up whilst cleaning the kitchen, podcasts have kept us entertained, critically thinking and most importantly sane over the last year.

Looking to 2021, there are so many podcasts to pick as your new favourite – from chart-topping chats with Rosie and Chris Ramsey in Sh**ged Married Annoyed and fascinating interviews from Louis Theroux in Grounded, to current affairs rundowns with the BBC’s Newscast and top Time Lord analysis from RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast.

With an overwhelming amount of choice, we’ve narrowed down some of the best podcasts to look out for this year for all types of listeners.

Best Comedy Podcasts

My Dad Wrote a Porno

My Dad Wrote A Porno

If you’re in the mood for a good old belly laugh, then My Dad Wrote a Porno is the podcast to get into this year. Hosted by James Morton, James Cooper and former BBC Radio 1 DJ Alice Levine, each episode sees the trio read a new chapter of Belinda Blinked – erotic fiction written and self-published by Morton’s father. That says it all really.

Listen to My Dad Wrote a Porno on Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sh**ged Married Annoyed

Avalon

Hosted by comedian Chris Ramsay and his wife, presenter and author Rosie Ramsey, Sh**ged Married Annoyed is a hilarious look into their married life, with the chart-topping podcast discussing life, relationships, annoyances, parenting and everything in between. With the duo answering questions from the public and a secret celebrity each week, Sh**ged Married Annoyed makes for excellent light-hearted listening.

Listen to Sh**ged Married Annoyed on Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Receipts Podcast

Curtis Brown

Relationships, situationships and general life drama are just a few topics covered in The Receipt Podcast – a fun and honest show fronted by Audrey ‘Ghana’s Finest’ Indome, Tolani ‘Tolly T’ Shoneye and Milena Sanchez. The podcast, which makes a brief cameo in BBC drama I May Destroy You, sees the presenting trio discuss the public’s problems with no filter as they touch on everything from race and religion, to everyday life.

Listen to The Receipts Podcast on Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Table Manners

Who knew singer Jessie Ware and her chef mum Lennie would make such excellent podcast hosts? On their weekly show Table Manners, the mother-daughter duo host a variety of stars – from WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen to music legend Dolly Parton – at Jessie’s kitchen table as they have a bit of a chat and chow down on some home-cooked food.

Listen to Table Manners on Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Las Culturistas

Getty

Hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang and comedian Matt Rogers, Las Culturistas is a hilarious examination of the day’s biggest pop culture moments, with the pair guiding listeners on an unforgettable journey through the formative cultural experiences that turned them into self-professed culture consultants. With stars such as Drag Race’s Peppermint, actor Will Ferrell and The Politician’s Ben Platt stopping by, each episode of Las Culturalistas is 90 minutes of pure, unadulterated fun.

Listen to Las Culturistas on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Off Menu

Plosive Productions

Ever wondered what certain celebrities’ dream dishes would be? Off Menu with comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster answers that question. With the duo inviting on a different star from the entertainment world onto the podcast each week, Off Menu reveals which starters, mains and desserts the likes of Russell Howard, Claudia Winkleman, Louis Theroux and Katherine Ryan would pick.

Listen to Off Menu on Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Best Arts and Culture podcasts

The RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast

We couldn’t compile a list of 2021’s best podcasts without including RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast of course! Hosted by RadioTimes.com‘s Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor Huw Fullerton, the show dives into the deepest corners of the Whoniverse to deliver first-look reviews, the latest announcements and the weirdest theories about the show’s future.

Listen to RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast on Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

United Zingdom

BBC

Hosted by Vice UK’s executive editor Zing Tsjeng, this BBC Sounds podcast follows Tsjeng, who is originally from Singapore, as she explores what it means to be British while debating whether to become a UK citizen. Featuring fascinating guests and tackling thought-provoking topics, United Zingdom is excellent food for thought in these Brexit-focussed times.

Listen to United Zingdom on BBC Sounds, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Louis Theroux: Grounded

BBC

Documentarian-extraordinaire Louis Theroux is back with his own lockdown podcast Grounded – in which he interviews stars from across the globe, from Sia and Rylan Clark-Neal, to Ruby Wax and Michaela Coel. With Theroux touching on topics both light-hearted and intimate, the celebrities’ revealing responses will leave you wanting more.

Listen to Grounded with Louis Theroux on BBC Sounds, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

The New York Times’ Popcast

The New York Times

Hosted by The New York Times pop music critic Jon Caramanica, Popcast covers the latest in pop music criticism, trends and news. Charting the rising stars of the time, to looking back on major pop music moments, this podcast is perfect for music lovers.

Listen to Popcast on Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Dolly Parton’s America

WNYC Studios

This NPR podcast explores America’s universal adoration of Dolly Parton – “one of the few things everyone still seems to agree on” in this intensely divided moment. Hosted by Jad Abumrad, Dolly Parton’s America looks at why the country music icon is so beloved in nine episodes.

Listen to Dolly Parton’s America on WNYCStudios, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Best news/politics podcasts

Newscast

BBC

If you’re wanting to be across current affairs in the UK, from coronavirus to Brexit, the BBC’s Newscast is an excellent 30-minute round-up of the hottest political and cultural stories of the day. Featuring in-depth interviews and key political analysis, Newscast sees BBC News chief political correspondent Adam Fleming, political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Europe editor Katya Adler and political correspondent Chris Mason tackle the topics of the moment.

Listen to Newscast on BBC Sounds, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Americast

BBC

Hosted by Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, BBC North America editor Jon Sopel and chief North America reporter Anthony Zurcher, Americast dives into the dramatic world of US politics. From covering in-detail outgoing president Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings, to analysing president-elect Joe Biden’s plans for the 50 states, this podcast is definitely worth following during America’s presidential transition.

Listen to Americast on BBC Sounds, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Today in Focus

The Guardian

Produced by The Guardian, Today in Focus explores a particular story of the day to deliver a deeper understanding of the topic. Hosted by The Guardian’s Editor-at-Large Anushka Asthana, this daily podcast combines personal storytelling with insightful analysis over the course of 20-30 minutes.

Listen to Today in Focus on Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Stories of our times

The Times

Hosted by journalist Manveen Rana and columnist David Aaronovitch, this podcast from The Times tells one remarkable story in depth every day, from examining when we’re all likely to receive the vaccine and analysing the recent US Capitol riot, to discussing concussions in sport and reflecting on the Arab Spring 10 years later.

Listen to Stories of our times on Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Lovett or Leave It

Crooked Media

If you’re looking for alternative coverage of what’s going on in American politics, Lovett or Leave It is a popular podcast option. Hosted by former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett, this podcast sees a panel of comedians, actors and journalists break down the week’s biggest news, with episodes released every Saturday.

Listen to Lovett or Leave It on Sticher, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Best true crime podcasts

You’re Wrong About

You're Wrong About

Hosted by HuffPost reporter Michael Hobbs and journalist Sarah Marshall, this podcast looks back on certain people or events that may have been miscast in the public imagination. You’re Wrong About tackles high-profile historical moments from O.J Simpson’s trial and ice skating Tonya Harding’s prosecution for attacking her rival, to the death of Princess Diana and the Newsboys’ strike of 1899.

Listen to You’re Wrong About on Sticher, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

My Favorite Murder

My Favorite Murder

This American true-crime podcast follows stand-up comedian Karen Kilgariff and writer Georgia Hardstark as they tell each other their favourite murder stories and broadcast hometown tales sent in by fans.

Listen to My Favorite Murder on Sticher, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Killer Queens

Killer Queens

If you’re a fan of both true crime and the 90’s, Killer Queens is the perfect podcast for you. Hosted by sisters Tori Tobi and Tyrella Slemp, these hour-long episodes recap some of the nation’s favourite cases whilst dropping in various Spice Girls, Clueless and Friends references to fulfil all your light true crime needs.

Listen to Killer Queens on Sticher, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

This American Life

This American Life

Responsible for iconic podcasts like Serial and S-Town, This American Life is an essential listen for true-crime fans, with its weekly show hosted by radio personality Ira Glass. The hour-long programme explores a variety of stories about current events told through the first-person narrative and with 25 years worth of content to get through, there’s plenty of episodes to get you through 2021.

Listen to This American Life on Sticher, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Best sport podcasts

Football Times

RadioTimes

For all things football, make sure to check out RadioTimes.com’s Football Times – the weekly podcast that kicks off with snappy previews of upcoming live Premier League games. Hosted by RadioTimes.com’s Sport Editor Michael Potts, Football Times provides the hottest fantasy football tips, discusses the league’s up-and-coming players and explores predictions for the upcoming season.

Listen to Football Times on Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

That Peter Crouch Podcast

BBC

Hosted by footballer Peter Crouch, BBC Sport journalist Tom Fordyce and Radio 1 presenter Chris Stark, this BBC 5 Live podcast explores what it takes to be a professional footballer, with episodes providing insight on transfers, managers, dressing rooms and player confessions. With an impressive roster of guests, from Prince William to Harry Redknapp, That Peter Crouch Podcast is a fun look at the world of football.

Listen to That Peter Crouch Podcast on BBC Sounds, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Bradley Wiggins Show

Eurosport

If you’re a cycling fanatic, Eurosport’s The Bradley Wiggins Show is the podcast to plug into, with the Olympic gold-medallist discussing the biggest races of the year alongside journalist Graham Willgoss.

Listen to The Bradley Wiggins Show on Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tailenders

BBC

Hosted by Radio 1 DJ Greg James, cricketer James Anderson and The Maccabees’ Felix White, Tailenders takes an alternative look at cricket, with the wicket-mad trio reviewing recent matches, discussing upcoming games and thinking of ways to innovate the game.

Listen to Tailenders on BBC Sounds, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Best health and lifestyle podcasts

Happy Place

Getty

Hosted by Fearne Cotton, Happy Place delves into the subject of happiness, with the broadcaster drawing on her own experiences and sharing advice from experts on how to work through feeling blue. With a star-studded line-up of guests, from Robbie Williams and Sam Smith, to Alicia Keys and Daisy May Cooper, Happy Place reflects on how these stars made changes in their own lives on a journey to find inner happiness.

Listen to The Happy Place on Global Player, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Happy Mum, Happy Baby

Happy Mum, Happy Baby

In this podcast, I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher tackles the topic of motherhood by chatting to other high-profile mums and dads. Alongside guests such as Samantha Cameron, Joe Wicks, Alesha Dixon and the Duchess of Cambridge, Happy Mum, Happy Baby looks at all aspects of parenthood and encourages those raising children to stop comparing themselves to other parents.

Listen to Happy Mum, Happy Baby on Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

