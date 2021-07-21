The Hundred cricket TV schedule 2021: Fixtures and how to watch every match
The Hundred has arrived and we're on hand with everything you need to know about how to watch the big event live on TV including fixtures, dates, time and channels.
The Hundred is up and running with the brand new cricket format and competition grinding into gear with an expectant audience watching on – in the stands and at home on TV.
The 100-ball format has come under scrutiny since its inception, with fresh terminology designed to attract a wider, more casual audience, but now it’s time for the talking to stop and the games to begin.
The women’s and men’s competitions will run along simultaneously, culminating in the grand finals in August but before then, there’s plenty of action to soak up.
Some of the biggest names in international cricket will take to the field over the coming weeks with England star Ben Stokes, Test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan all involved in the men’s contest.
We chatted exclusively to Freddie Flintoff about The Hundred prior to launch for his thoughts on how the tournament will live or die, and we’ll be refreshing this page to bring you the latest fixtures as and when they come.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch The Hundred including the fixture list, TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.
How to watch The Hundred
The Hundred is readily available to watch across a range of platforms, from Sky Sports to BBC.
Sky Sports are the key rights holders with all 63 games to be made available on their platforms.
They will rebrand Sky Sports Cricket to Sky Sports The Hundred for the duration of the tournament and you can also pick up a NOW Membership pass – for a day or a month – to soak up all the action.
Every game from the women’s tournament and a number of the men’s matches will also be shown live for free on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.
Finally, BBC boast the rights to show 18 matches across the tournament on BBC Two, including both the women’s and men’s finals.
The Hundred TV schedule – fixtures
All UK time.
Aside from the first day, both the women’s and men’s matches will be played on the same day, in the same location, one after the other.
As mentioned, every game will be shown live on Sky Sports The Hundred. Every women’s game will be shown on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.
We have added BBC details to the full fixture list below:
Wednesday 21st July
Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals, Kia Oval
Women: 6:30pm – BBC Two
Thursday 22nd July
Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals, Kia Oval
Men: 6:30pm – BBC Two
Friday 23rd July
Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit, Edgbaston
Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm
Saturday 24th July
Trent Rockets v Southern Brave, Trent Bridge
Women: 11am / Men: 2:30pm – BBC Two
Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire, Emerald Headingley
Women: 2:30pm / Men: 6pm
Sunday 25th July
London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord’s
Women: 11am / Men: 2:30pm – BBC Two
Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford
Women: 2:30pm / Men: 6pm
Monday 26th July
Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge
Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm
Tuesday 27th July
Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens
Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm
Wednesday 28th July
Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford
Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm
Thursday 29th July
London Spirit v Trent Rockets, Lord’s
Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm
Friday 30th July
Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl
Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm
Saturday 31st July
Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens
Women: 11am / Men: 2:30pm – BBC Two
Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles, Emerald Headingley
Women: 2:30pm / Men: 6pm
Sunday 1st August
Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston
Women: 11am / Men: 2:30pm – BBC Two
London Spirit v Southern Brave, Lord’s
Women: 2:30pm / Men: 6pm
Monday 2nd August
Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire, Kia Oval
Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm
Tuesday 3rd August
London Spirit v Northern Superchargers, Lord’s
Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm
Wednesday 4th August
Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston
Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm
Thursday 5th August
Manchester Originals v Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford
Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm
Friday 6th August
Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens
Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm
Saturday 7th August
Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl
Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm
Sunday 8th August
Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets, Kia Oval
Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm
Monday 9th August
Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire, Edgbaston
Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm
Tuesday 10th August
Manchester Originals v London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford
Women: 3pm – BBC iPlayer and Sport website / Men: 6:30pm – BBC Two
Wednesday 11th August
Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl
Women: 3pm – BBC iPlayer and Sport website / Men: 6:30pm – BBC Two
Thursday 12th August
Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Emerald Headingley
Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm
Friday 13th August
Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge
Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm
Saturday 14th August
Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, Kia Oval
Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm – BBC Two
Sunday 15th August
Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge
Women: 3:30pm – BBC iPlayer and Sport website / Men: 7pm
Monday 16th August
Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl
Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm
Tuesday 17th August
Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix, Emerald Headingley
Women: 3pm – BBC iPlayer and Sport website / Men: 6:30pm – BBC Two
Wednesday 18th August
Welsh Fire v London Spirit, Sophia Gardens
Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm
Friday 20th August
Eliminators – Women and Men
Saturday 21st August
Finals – Women and Men
The Hundred teams
There are 10 teams competing in The Hundred, with a women’s and men’s team each.
They boast central contracted international players and local icons for each side and we’ve rounded them up below:
Birmingham Phoenix
Women’s England central contracted players: Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon
Men’s England central contracted players: Chris Woakes
Men’s local icons: Moeen Ali, Pat Brown
London Spirit
Women’s England central contracted players: Heather Knight, Freya Davies
Men’s England central contracted players: Zak Crawley
Men’s local icons: Eoin Morgan, Dan Lawrence
Manchester Originals
Women’s England central contracted players: Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone
Men’s England central contracted players: Joe Buttler
Men’s local icons: Harry Gurney, Matt Parkinson
Northern Superchargers
Women’s England central contracted players: Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith
Men’s England central contracted players: Ben Stokes
Men’s local icons: Adil Rashid, David Willey
Oval Invincibles
Women’s England central contracted players: Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson
Men’s England central contracted players: Sam Curran
Men’s local icons: Jason Roy, Tom Curran
Southern Brave
Women’s England central contracted players: Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt
Men’s England central contracted players: Jofra Archer
Men’s local icons: James Vince, Chris Jordan
Trent Rockets
Women’s England central contracted players: Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt
Men’s England central contracted players: Joe Root
Men’s local icons: Alex Hales, Saqib Mahmood
Welsh Fire
Women’s England central contracted players: Katie George, Bryony Smith
Men’s England central contracted players: Ollie Pope
Men’s local icons: Tom Banton, Colin Ingram
The Hundred rules
Of course, one of the major talking points of the tournament has been the drastic shake-up of rules and language used to describe the action.
‘Wickets’ have been scrapped in favour of ‘outs’ and ‘overs’ replaced with ‘balls’ as part of the overhaul while there are rule changes which will see bowlers bowl five or 10-ball stints, as opposed to a traditional six-ball over.
Check out our full guide to The Hundred rules for more information, details, terminology and more so you can work out what’s going on.
How to buy The Hundred tickets
Tickets for The Hundred are now on sale with group stage matches and eliminators still available.
Season tickets and final tickets are now sold out, but you can still go along and support your local team in the inaugural run of The Hundred in regular games and the play-off equivalents.
Check out the official website of The Hundred for the latest ticket details.
