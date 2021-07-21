The Hundred cricket TV schedule 2021: Fixtures and how to watch every match

The Hundred is up and running with the brand new cricket format and competition grinding into gear with an expectant audience watching on – in the stands and at home on TV.

The 100-ball format has come under scrutiny since its inception, with fresh terminology designed to attract a wider, more casual audience, but now it’s time for the talking to stop and the games to begin.

The women’s and men’s competitions will run along simultaneously, culminating in the grand finals in August but before then, there’s plenty of action to soak up.

Some of the biggest names in international cricket will take to the field over the coming weeks with England star Ben Stokes, Test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan all involved in the men’s contest.

We chatted exclusively to Freddie Flintoff about The Hundred prior to launch for his thoughts on how the tournament will live or die, and we’ll be refreshing this page to bring you the latest fixtures as and when they come.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch The Hundred including the fixture list, TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.

How to watch The Hundred

The Hundred is readily available to watch across a range of platforms, from Sky Sports to BBC.

Sky Sports are the key rights holders with all 63 games to be made available on their platforms.

They will rebrand Sky Sports Cricket to Sky Sports The Hundred for the duration of the tournament and you can also pick up a NOW Membership pass – for a day or a month – to soak up all the action.

Every game from the women’s tournament and a number of the men’s matches will also be shown live for free on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.

Finally, BBC boast the rights to show 18 matches across the tournament on BBC Two, including both the women’s and men’s finals.

The Hundred TV schedule – fixtures

All UK time.

Aside from the first day, both the women’s and men’s matches will be played on the same day, in the same location, one after the other.

As mentioned, every game will be shown live on Sky Sports The Hundred. Every women’s game will be shown on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.

We have added BBC details to the full fixture list below:

Wednesday 21st July

Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals, Kia Oval

Women: 6:30pm – BBC Two

Thursday 22nd July

Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals, Kia Oval

Men: 6:30pm – BBC Two

Friday 23rd July

Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit, Edgbaston

Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm

Saturday 24th July

Trent Rockets v Southern Brave, Trent Bridge

Women: 11am / Men: 2:30pm – BBC Two

Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire, Emerald Headingley

Women: 2:30pm / Men: 6pm

Sunday 25th July

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord’s

Women: 11am / Men: 2:30pm – BBC Two

Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford

Women: 2:30pm / Men: 6pm

Monday 26th July

Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge

Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm

Tuesday 27th July

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens

Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm

Wednesday 28th July

Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford

Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm

Thursday 29th July

London Spirit v Trent Rockets, Lord’s

Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm

Friday 30th July

Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl

Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm

Saturday 31st July

Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens

Women: 11am / Men: 2:30pm – BBC Two

Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles, Emerald Headingley

Women: 2:30pm / Men: 6pm

Sunday 1st August

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston

Women: 11am / Men: 2:30pm – BBC Two

London Spirit v Southern Brave, Lord’s

Women: 2:30pm / Men: 6pm

Monday 2nd August

Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire, Kia Oval

Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm

Tuesday 3rd August

London Spirit v Northern Superchargers, Lord’s

Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm

Wednesday 4th August

Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston

Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm

Thursday 5th August

Manchester Originals v Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford

Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm

Friday 6th August

Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens

Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm

Saturday 7th August

Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl

Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm

Sunday 8th August

Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets, Kia Oval

Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm

Monday 9th August

Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire, Edgbaston

Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm

Tuesday 10th August

Manchester Originals v London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford

Women: 3pm – BBC iPlayer and Sport website / Men: 6:30pm – BBC Two

Wednesday 11th August

Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl

Women: 3pm – BBC iPlayer and Sport website / Men: 6:30pm – BBC Two

Thursday 12th August

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Emerald Headingley

Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm

Friday 13th August

Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge

Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm

Saturday 14th August

Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, Kia Oval

Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm – BBC Two

Sunday 15th August

Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge

Women: 3:30pm – BBC iPlayer and Sport website / Men: 7pm

Monday 16th August

Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl

Women: 3:30pm / Men: 7pm

Tuesday 17th August

Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix, Emerald Headingley

Women: 3pm – BBC iPlayer and Sport website / Men: 6:30pm – BBC Two

Wednesday 18th August

Welsh Fire v London Spirit, Sophia Gardens

Women: 3pm / Men: 6:30pm

Friday 20th August

Eliminators – Women and Men

Saturday 21st August

Finals – Women and Men

The Hundred teams

There are 10 teams competing in The Hundred, with a women’s and men’s team each.

They boast central contracted international players and local icons for each side and we’ve rounded them up below:

Birmingham Phoenix

Women’s England central contracted players: Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon

Men’s England central contracted players: Chris Woakes

Men’s local icons: Moeen Ali, Pat Brown

London Spirit

Women’s England central contracted players: Heather Knight, Freya Davies

Men’s England central contracted players: Zak Crawley

Men’s local icons: Eoin Morgan, Dan Lawrence

Manchester Originals

Women’s England central contracted players: Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone

Men’s England central contracted players: Joe Buttler

Men’s local icons: Harry Gurney, Matt Parkinson

Northern Superchargers

Women’s England central contracted players: Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith

Men’s England central contracted players: Ben Stokes

Men’s local icons: Adil Rashid, David Willey

Oval Invincibles

Women’s England central contracted players: Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson

Men’s England central contracted players: Sam Curran

Men’s local icons: Jason Roy, Tom Curran

Southern Brave

Women’s England central contracted players: Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt

Men’s England central contracted players: Jofra Archer

Men’s local icons: James Vince, Chris Jordan

Trent Rockets

Women’s England central contracted players: Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt

Men’s England central contracted players: Joe Root

Men’s local icons: Alex Hales, Saqib Mahmood

Welsh Fire

Women’s England central contracted players: Katie George, Bryony Smith

Men’s England central contracted players: Ollie Pope

Men’s local icons: Tom Banton, Colin Ingram

The Hundred rules

Of course, one of the major talking points of the tournament has been the drastic shake-up of rules and language used to describe the action.

‘Wickets’ have been scrapped in favour of ‘outs’ and ‘overs’ replaced with ‘balls’ as part of the overhaul while there are rule changes which will see bowlers bowl five or 10-ball stints, as opposed to a traditional six-ball over.

Check out our full guide to The Hundred rules for more information, details, terminology and more so you can work out what’s going on.

How to buy The Hundred tickets

Tickets for The Hundred are now on sale with group stage matches and eliminators still available.

Season tickets and final tickets are now sold out, but you can still go along and support your local team in the inaugural run of The Hundred in regular games and the play-off equivalents.

Check out the official website of The Hundred for the latest ticket details.

