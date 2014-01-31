The petition, created on 23 January on the White House website, calls for the Obama administration to deport the 19-year-old singer and revoke his green card. It reads:

"We the people of the United States feel that we are being wrongly represented in the world of pop culture. We would like to see the dangerous, reckless, destructive, and drug abusing, Justin Bieber deported and his green card revoked. He is not only threatening the safety of our people but he is also a terrible influence on our nations youth. We the people would like to remove Justin Bieber from our society."

The Obama administration has previously been forced to issue official responses to online petitions covering a range of topics. Last year, calls to build a Star Wars-inspired Death Star prompted a reply from Paul Shawcross

, Chief of the Science and Space Branch at the Office of Management and Budget, arguing the construction would cost an estimated $850,000,000,000,000,000 and "the Administration does not support blowing up planets."

Bieber will appear in court on 14 February to face charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest and geting behind the wheel with an expired licence.