Pet Shop Boys' Always on My Mind voted the best ever cover version of a song
Clearly the electronic pop duo's version of the 1972 Elvis hit is always on the nation's mind too...
Brenda Lee sang it first, Elvis made it famous and then plenty more followed suit - but it's the Pet Shop Boy's version of the 1972 hit Always On My Mind that has been crowned the top cover of all time.
As part of its launch campaign this month, BBC Music asked the public to vote for their favourite song cover ever, and then radio presenters Fearne Cotton, Trevor Nelson, Simon Mayo and Steve Lamacq and more music experts cut down the list to a Top 50.
The winner, Pet Shop Boys' 1987 recording of Always On My Mind, was followed by Johnny Cash's cover of Hurt, The Stranglers' Walk On By, Jimi Hendrix's All Along The Watchtower.
Jeff Buckley's Hallelujah came in fifth with Soft Cell's Tainted Love, Joe Cocker's With A Little Help From My Friends and SInead O'Connor's Nothing Compares 2 U in tow.
Panelist Jeff Smith, head of music at BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music said: "The Pet Shop Boys have an enviable catalogue of hits and there have been lots of great versions of this classic song. Whittling down the long list for the vote was tough but it’s great to see that this track still resonates with people today.”
Have a listen to the classic cover here:
In case you've forgotten the original because Pet Shop Boys did it so well, here's the Elvis version that made the song famous:
The nation's Top 50 covers
1. Pet Shop Boys - Always On My Mind
2. Johnny Cash - Hurt
3. The Stranglers - Walk On By
4. Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower
5. Jeff Buckley - Hallelujah
6. Soft Cell - Tainted Love
7. Joe Cocker - With A Little Help From My Friends
8. Sinead O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U
9. Muse - Feeling Good
10.Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You
11.Marvin Gaye - I Heard It Through The Grapevine
12.Adele - Make You Feel My Love
13.This Mortal Coil - Song To The Siren
14.The Clash - I Fought The Law
15.China Drum - Wuthering Heights
16.Nirvana - The Man Who Sold The World
17.Aretha Franklin - Respect
18.Eva Cassidy - Songbird
19.Leona Lewis - Run
20.Led Zeppelin - When The Levee Breaks
21.Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody
22.Florence + the Machine - You've Got The Love
23.Mark Ronson - Valerie (feat. Amy Winehouse)
24.Jimi Hendrix - Hey Joe
25.The Fall - Lost In Music
26.Gary Jules - Mad World (feat. Michael Andrews)
27.Bryan Ferry - A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall
28.The Specials - A Message To You Rudy
29.Birdy - Skinny Love
30.Fugees - Killing Me Softly With His Song
31.The Pogues - Dirty Old Town
32.Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Good Year For The Roses
33.José González - Heartbeats
34.The Isley Brothers - Summer Breeze
35.Thin Lizzy - Rosalie
36.Talking Heads - Take Me To The River
37.David Bowie - China Girl
38.Urge Overkill - Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon
39.Ryan Adams - Wonderwall
40.Nina Simone - Mr. Bojangles
41.Hüsker Dü - Eight Miles High
42.José Feliciano - Light My Fire
43.Earth, Wind & Fire - Got To Get You Into My Life
44.Santana - Oye Como Va
45.James Blake - Limit To Your Love
46.Billy Paul - Your Song
47.Richie Havens - Going Back To My Roots
48.Labrinth - Express Yourself
49.Prince Fatty - Shimmy Shimmy Ya (feat. Horseman)
50.D'Angelo – Cruisin