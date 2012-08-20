Conor Maynard, Taylor Swift and Little Mix were also confirmed to set teenage pulses racing in a ceremony presented by Radio 1 DJ and soon-to-be breakfast show host, Nick Grimshaw.

One D’s Niall Horan said, “It was so much fun last year and it’s a great line-up. It’s always good to be on a great bill. And obviously with the Teen Hero Award for people who have done amazing things, it’s great to be part of that as well.”

Harry Styles chipped in: "Obviously we played there last year and to be headlining will be a lot of fun."

And master of ceremonies, Nick Grimshaw added, “I’m really excited for the Teen Awards, which is one of the most fun events of the year. This year’s going to be bigger and better than ever – as well as celebrating inspirational teenagers, one of the biggest bands in the world One Direction will be playing.”

The ceremony also includes the Teen Hero Awards, recognising the achievements of three inspirational teenagers aged between 12-17. Nominations are now open on the Teen Awards site until 3 September for any teens who have dedicated time to others, acted courageously or dealt with a tough situation over the last 12 months.

The Teen Hero Award winners will then be decided by a panel of celebrities, Radio 1 DJs and experts from youth organisations.

Piers Bradford, Commissioning Editor at Radio 1 said, “The search for our Teen Heroes is a key part of Radio 1’s year. Giving us the chance to celebrate some amazing young people and giving a platform to these inspiring stories is what makes Radio 1’s Teen Awards such a special event.”

Tickets for the event are free and will be made available on September 22 at 2pm.