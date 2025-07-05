With so many waiting with bated breath to see what the Gallagher brothers had in store, there was a lot of pressure resting on the shoulders of these giants of the music industry, but it appears their masterplan struck a chord with the audience.

Andy Bush, presenter of Absolute Radio’s Hometime Show, described the set as "the most amazing thing", admitting he "couldn’t really put it into words".

Attempting to articulate his thoughts nonetheless, he added: "It was kind of emotional all the way through to the end.

"They were absolutely way more amazing than I could ever possibly imagine.

"And as Brendan from our team said, you will hug a grown-up during that gig. It’s incredible."

Podcaster Trevor Davey echoed Bush’s sentiments, claiming "there will never be another moment like that".

"Oasis just blew the doubters, and my own expectations, away," he said. "I’ve seen a lot of good gigs in my time but that was up there! Liam was on FIRE, the setlist was incredible, the crowd was lapping it up!"

Meanwhile, DJs Baggy Mondays claimed it was the best Oasis gig they’ve ever been to, explaining: "I’ve been to a lot of Oasis shows over the years and honestly don’t remember a better one than this.

"If you managed to buy a ticket - for however much - you did the right thing. You’re in for a proper TREAT.

"What a night."

Oasis fans. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Throughout the night, the Britpop band played classics like Cigarettes & Alcohol, Little by Little and, of course, Wonderwall.

They also paid a touching tribute to Diogo Jota, the Liverpool footballer who tragically passed away in a car crash alongside his brother this week, during a rendition of Live Forever.

The band play again in Cardiff tonight as part of a double-header in the Welsh capital, before moving on to Manchester’s Heaton Park (11th/12th/19th/20th July), London’s Wembley Stadium (25th/26th July/2nd/3rd August), Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (8th/9th August) and Dublin’s Croke Park (16th/17th August).

Those who were unable to nab tickets to any of these gigs will at least get to experience the action from the comfort of their own home, as Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is overseeing a documentary film that will take fans behind the scenes of the reunion tour.

