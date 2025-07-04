First stop is Cardiff's Principality Stadium tonight (4th July) and tomorrow (5th July), with the local area already seeing light shows in their honour and getting teasers of what's to come thanks to overhearing their sound check.

But with closed roads set to cause chaos, there's still one last mission ahead for fans before they take to the stage.

So, what lies ahead for those lucky enough to have bagged a ticket? Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight.

Oasis 2025 Cardiff concert: What times does it all start?

Oasis. Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

Doors to Principality Stadium will open at 5pm on both Friday and Saturday.

The first band of the evening, Cast – who will also support them in Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin – will take to the stage from 6pm.

Richard Ashcroft will quickly follow up and will appear from 7pm, before a short break ahead of Oasis's arrival.

Oasis will then perform from 8:15pm to 10:30pm.

How do I travel to Oasis' Cardiff concert?

Oasis. Simon Ritter/Redferns

Commuting to the venue may prove to be a bit of an issue across this weekend, so please be prepared.

Cardiff Council has confirmed roads around the stadium will be closed from midday to midnight – three hours more than usual – during both days the band are performing to allow traffic control.

The Cardiff Bus Interchange is also set to close at 3pm.

So, you'll more than likely need to take a train – but Cardiff Queen Street station is set to close at 10pm, except for accessibility travel and trips to Cardiff Bay.

Transport for Wales has posted a pun-filled blog detailing what the team have been doing to ensure the commute is "a safe and smooth experience for everyone".

It wrote: "From safety measures to queuing systems, and late-night trains to accessibility support, we’re making sure your experience isn’t just rock ’n’ roll, but also safe, secure, and stress-free."

It has confirmed extra late-night trains on all lines and standby buses on site to support with extra capacity if required, with close coordination between local transport providers.

There will also be a queuing system in place at Cardiff Central station in order to ensure safe travel, with specified zones depending on where you'll be travelling.

Valley Line services will queue at the rear of the station, Cheltenham Spa & Ebbw Vale services will queue on the Fish Jetty train station car park, and mainline service users will be directed to Cardiff Central Square.

Oasis 2025: What is going to be on the set list?

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis, pictured 1995. Getty

Currently, the official set list for the show is not yet known for sure, but it has been reported by MailOnline that the show will be filled with classics.

Reportedly starting off with 1995 B-side track Acquiesce, the band will then move to What's the Story (Morning Glory)?, Some Might Say, and Cigarettes and Alcohol.

Supersonic, Roll with It, Half the World Away, Live Forever, and Rock and Roll Star are also all set to make an appearance.

The set will end with anthems Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova.

We will update when we know for sure what lies ahead.

