A source at Radio 1, speaking to the BBC, pointed to the station's social channels: Radio 1 has 9.4 million subscribers across social media, and an additional 5 million on Youtube.

"Grimmy is the number one breakfast show in the UK for young audiences and that's all they really care about", they said. "Teens are addicted to their phones so you can see why Radio 1 does so well on YouTube and Facebook."

There was, however, growth across other stations. Roman Kemp's Capital London breakfast show increased its audience by 33,000 in the third quarter, up to 1.1 million, while Chris Moyles' show on Radio X pulled in a further 77,000, up to 823,000.

BBC saw growth in Radio 2, with Ken Bruce achieving a record weekly reach of 8.7 million, up from 8.3 million in the second quarter, and Chris Evans' BBC Radio 2 breakfast show attracted 9.35 million listeners a week in the third quarter of this year, up from 9.01 million in the second quarter.