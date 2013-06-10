Neil Patrick Harris performance lights up a gloomy night for the Brits at the Tony Awards
A musical intro from the How I Met Your Mother star was a highlight as Matilda failed to win key awards and Cyndi Lauper's Kinky Boots triumphed
Despite disappointment for the British contingent at last night’s Tony Awards there was at least the consolation of a dazzling opening number by host Neil Patrick Harris.
In his opening performance, the How I Met Your Mother star led an energetic routine which even saw an appearance by former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.
The 8-minute song and dance routine drew a rapturous reception from the audience at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, which was still giving a standing ovation as Harris quipped: “That’s our budget, goodnight folks”.
Royal Shakespeare Company musical Matilda was nominated for 12 awards but lost out in key categories, with Cyndi Lauper’s Kinky Boots winning the best musical, best score and best leading man prizes among its haul of six awards.
However, Matilda faired well in the design stakes, with Rob Howell's set and Hugh Vanstone's lighting both winning, alongside Dennis Kelly's script, which took home best musical book at the ceremony, which was attended by Tom Hanks, Jake Gyllenhaal and Scarlett Johansson.
Hanks was a surprise runner up, failing to win the best actor prize which instead went to Tracy Letts for his portrayal of George in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?