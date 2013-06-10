The 8-minute song and dance routine drew a rapturous reception from the audience at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, which was still giving a standing ovation as Harris quipped: “That’s our budget, goodnight folks”.

Royal Shakespeare Company musical Matilda was nominated for 12 awards but lost out in key categories, with Cyndi Lauper’s Kinky Boots winning the best musical, best score and best leading man prizes among its haul of six awards.

However, Matilda faired well in the design stakes, with Rob Howell's set and Hugh Vanstone's lighting both winning, alongside Dennis Kelly's script, which took home best musical book at the ceremony, which was attended by Tom Hanks, Jake Gyllenhaal and Scarlett Johansson.

Hanks was a surprise runner up, failing to win the best actor prize which instead went to Tracy Letts for his portrayal of George in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?