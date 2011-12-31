Having claimed the top three spots, the Material Girl makes way for the Bee Gees with Stayin’ Alive, Chaka Khan – popping up twice with Ain’t Nobody and I’m Every Woman – and Michael Jackson with Billie Jean.

Bananarama's cover of Venus, and Kylie Minogue's Can’t Get You Out of My Head also make the list – and what party would be complete without the One and Only Chesney Hawkes.

Ten more tracks – featuring artists ranging from Britney Spears to Shania Twain, Queen to Abba – feature in the top twenty, as decided by Magic 105.4's online survey to find the world’s greatest party classics.

So if you need something to get you in the mood for a New Year’s Eve party – and you're not averse to a touch of good honest fromage – tune into Magic 105.4 tonight between 7pm and 9pm when Dr* Fox (*may not be a real doctor) will be spinning the lot. Happy New Year!

The World's Greatest Party Classics! Top 20 is hosted by Neil Fox on Magic 105.4 at 7pm on New Year's Eve