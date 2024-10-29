Shortly before his death, the musician had teamed up with fellow artist Sam Pounds on a song titled Do No Wrong, which will be released on music streaming platforms on Friday 1st November 2024.

In an X post, Pounds said: "I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed. I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while listening.

"I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth, Bear, and the entire family. I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes. I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you."

After Payne's death was first announced, Pounds shared a video of himself in the studio with the One Direction star, captioned with an emotional message paying tribute to the late singer.

"I can’t believe I’m writing this post," it began. "I can’t believe you are gone in this way. This is how I’ll always remember brother... The happy, funny, and talented brother, father, and friend.

"We made some awesome and beautiful music together that will live on forever."

Earlier this year, Payne released a single titled Teardrops, his first in three years, which was initially intended to lead towards a second studio album, following the success of 2019's LP1.

Payne's solo work and his earlier collaborations with the rest of One Direction have surged on charts in the UK and the US since the shocking news of his passing first broke.

