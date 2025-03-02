The singer-songwriter died in October 2024, aged 31, during a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he attended a stadium concert of his former bandmate Niall Horan.

At last night's awards ceremony, Whitehall took a moment to remember Payne's contribution, paying tribute to "a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room and to millions of you around the world".

He continued: "Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away.

"He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician, but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

"We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the Brits, so tonight we celebrate his legacy, look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne."

What followed was a short montage celebrating Payne's music career, which the BRIT Awards have made available via YouTube. Watch here:

On Sunday morning, Payne's family reiterated their call for privacy and respect as they continue to grieve their enormous loss, describing excessive press coverage as having caused "indescribable, lasting damage".

The Payne family said in a statement (via BBC News): "The constant media attention and speculation which has accompanied the process has exacted indescribable, lasting damage on the family, particularly on Liam's son who is trying to process emotions which no seven-year-old should have to experience.

"The family has always wished for privacy to grieve and asks that they be given the space and time to do so.

"This weekend, at the Brit Awards, Liam was remembered for his phenomenal contribution to British music and for his wider, positive impact on millions of adoring fans the world over. We joined in that celebration of his life and will forever remember the joy that his music brought to the world.

"Liam, you are so loved and missed."

