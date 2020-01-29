“We just want to find something really different,” she said. “I mean, ideally, we’d like to find another…I’d like to find a mixed group, or a boy group.

“But just, for me personally, I want to find someone who can dance, sing, the full shebang, the full package.”

The new show will see Nelson and her fellow Little Mix members turn mentors as they search for the next big pop band, with a format fairly similar to The X Factor: The Band – which aired towards the end of 2019.

More like this

In a statement, the band said, “We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel.

Advertisement

“As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way.”