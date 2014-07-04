Jedward are rescued by the Irish Coast Guard
The Irish pop duo were left "badly shaken" after getting stranded on shifting sands in north Dublin's Malahide Estuary late Tuesday night
Pop duo Jedward were rescued by the Irish Coast Guard late Tuesday night after becoming trapped by an incoming tide in the Malahide Estuary, north Dublin.
The twins - real names John and Edward Grimes - were left "badly shaken" according to their mother, Susanna, after they got into difficulty, leaving their vessel stranded on shifting sands.
Travelling with another family member, the three had become "disorientated in the area due to the falling darkness and unusually fast incoming tide," according to The Irish Coast Guard who sent out a team based in Skerries to search the area before despatching a Coast Guard helicopter from Dublin Airport who spotted the stranded trio.
"The boys were getting more and more desperate as the water was coming in," revealed Susanna Grimes whose sons and relative are all safe and well following the incident.
The 22-year-old twins - who first found fame on 2009's The X Factor before representing Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest - thanked their rescuers before warning other youngsters to "be very careful around water and the sea."