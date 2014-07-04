Travelling with another family member, the three had become "disorientated in the area due to the falling darkness and unusually fast incoming tide," according to The Irish Coast Guard who sent out a team based in Skerries to search the area before despatching a Coast Guard helicopter from Dublin Airport who spotted the stranded trio.

"The boys were getting more and more desperate as the water was coming in," revealed Susanna Grimes whose sons and relative are all safe and well following the incident.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old twins - who first found fame on 2009's The X Factor before representing Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest - thanked their rescuers before warning other youngsters to "be very careful around water and the sea."