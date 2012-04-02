Davis said: "I think there's a very serious debate about whether the spot - which I would keep - might give space to what one might call 'serious and spiritually minded secularists'."

"I don't think Thought for the Day has to be only people of the cloth," he told The Independent.

A religious segment has been a consistent part of Today for all of its 55 years on air and, in fact, similar items have run between 7:30 and 8:00am as far back as 1939.

More like this

Ten years ago a campaign to get the slot changed resulted in the Today programme commissioning Professor Richard Dawkins to provide an alternative and secular Thought for the Day on 14 August 2002, although ultimately it was aired outside the usual slot. BBC Radio 4's audio of that broadcast is not currently available but you can see a transcript and also read Dawkins's later response to listeners.

Advertisement

BBC Radio 4 is unlikely to drop Thought for the Day entirely but if you could decide, would you keep it to "people of the cloth" or change it to include secularists?