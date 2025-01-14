Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later will then be available to watch globally on Paramount Plus from 12th February.



Clapton’s original performance, which took place at Bray Studios in Windsor, England, in 1992, saw the superstar reimagine his [catalogue] with first time arrangements of hits including Layla and Tears in Heaven.

It also saw the musician pay homage to the blues music that influenced him, with covers of blues numbers such as Bessie Smith's Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out and Bo Diddley's Before You Accuse Me.

Clapton's MTV Unplugged performance went on to spawn a live studio album eight months later, which sold over 26 million copies worldwide and became the best-selling live album of all time.

It also went on to receive six Grammys, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Clapton has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three times, as a solo artist and separately as a member of the Yardbirds and of Cream.



