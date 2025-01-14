Eric Clapton's MTV Unplugged special to get 30th anniversary theatrical release in the UK
Clapton’s 1992 MTV Unplugged performance is being re-released with bonus content.
Eric Clapton’s MTV Unplugged performance will be available to watch in cinemas in the US and UK for two days only to mark its 30th anniversary, as well as launching on Paramount Plus.
With exclusive content of the musician discussing the inspiration behind the songs before he graced the stage, the 90-minute special will grace the big screen in the US and UK on Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th January.
Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later will then be available to watch globally on Paramount Plus from 12th February.
Clapton’s original performance, which took place at Bray Studios in Windsor, England, in 1992, saw the superstar reimagine his [catalogue] with first time arrangements of hits including Layla and Tears in Heaven.
It also saw the musician pay homage to the blues music that influenced him, with covers of blues numbers such as Bessie Smith's Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out and Bo Diddley's Before You Accuse Me.
Clapton's MTV Unplugged performance went on to spawn a live studio album eight months later, which sold over 26 million copies worldwide and became the best-selling live album of all time.
It also went on to receive six Grammys, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
Clapton has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three times, as a solo artist and separately as a member of the Yardbirds and of Cream.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.