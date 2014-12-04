Ed Sheeran is Spotify's most streamed artist of 2014
The Sing and Lego Houses singer beat Eminem and Coldplay to the top of the Spotify charts
It's been a good week for Ed Sheeran. Not only has the 23-year-old performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London, his album X has amassed sales in excess of 1 million and now Spotify has revealed that he is the most-streamed artist in the world.
The Suffolk-born singer-songwriter racked up more than 860 million hits on the online steaming service during 2014, beating Eminem, Coldplay, Calvin Harris and Katy Perry to the top spot.
As well as being the most-played artist internationally, Sheeran topped the most played male artist and most played artist lists in the UK. Meanwhile, his latest album, X, is the most steamed album worldwide with 430 million listens.
"Huge congratulations to Ed Sheeran on achieving most-streamed album on Spotify for the wildly successful X, and also for earning the overall most streamed artist of 2014 thanks to his dedicated fans on Spotify," said the service's head of content Steve Savoca.
Pharrel William's Happy was most streamed song on Spotify, while Coldplay bagged most played group and Katy Perry was named most listened to female artist.