As well as being the most-played artist internationally, Sheeran topped the most played male artist and most played artist lists in the UK. Meanwhile, his latest album, X, is the most steamed album worldwide with 430 million listens.

"Huge congratulations to Ed Sheeran on achieving most-streamed album on Spotify for the wildly successful X, and also for earning the overall most streamed artist of 2014 thanks to his dedicated fans on Spotify," said the service's head of content Steve Savoca.

Pharrel William's Happy was most streamed song on Spotify, while Coldplay bagged most played group and Katy Perry was named most listened to female artist.