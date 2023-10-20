While the new full-length record doesn’t drop until 17th November, Parton shared the track as part of a promotional push for the album.

"'Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)' is out now!" Parton announced on Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X.

Wrecking Ball, which originally featured on Cyrus’s fourth studio album Bangerz, was a huge hit for the singer in the summer of 2013 - and soared to number one in both the US and the UK.

Its success was boosted by its controversial music video, which saw Cyrus swing on an actual wrecking ball.

In a twist on the original version, Parton’s cover ends with the final lyric "I will always love you" in a reference to Parton’s 1974 single of the same name, which was famously covered by Whitney Houston.

Parton first announced Rockstar back in May 2023.

As well as a new version of Wrecking Ball featuring Cyrus, the 30-track album also features Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who play The Beatles' Let It Be with Parton, while Sting joins the country singer on a new version of the Police’s Every Breath You Take.

Other collaborators include Sir Elton John, Lizzo and US musical heavyweights Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Simon Le Bon, Joan Jett, Pink and Brandi Carlile.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first rock and roll album, Rockstar," she said in a statement.

"I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure.

"I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together."

The record comes after Parton’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

The music legend initially resisted the honour, saying she had not "earned the right".

However, following fan protests, the star decided to accept the accolade "gracefully" and vowed to "live up to the honour".

