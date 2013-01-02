ERA's Director General said the achievement reflects a "huge investment in new and innovative services which means you can buy music, video and games literally at any time of the day and wherever you are."

End-of-year figures have also revealed 2012 was a fantastic year for music singles sales. With an increase of 6%, the Official Chart Company have said that 2012 was the biggest year for singles sales in British history.

Somebody That I Used To Know by Gotye (featuring Kimbra), Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen and We Are Young by Fun. (featuring Janelle Monae) were the three highest selling singles of 2012, closely followed by Titanium by David Guetta (featuring Sia), X Factor winner James Arthur's debut single Impossible and YouTube sensation Psy with Gangnam Style.

Nine singles - including Somebody I Used To Know and Call Me Maybe plus classics such as Fairytale of New York and Aerosmith's I Don't Want To Miss A Thing - also broke through the million copies sales barrier in 2012.