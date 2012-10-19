The girls will perform for the first time since their three year hiatus on Children in Need on November 16.

In addition, the band will be embarking upon a nationwide tour in 2013, visiting Newcastle, Sheffield, Birmingham, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Nottingham and Liverpool between 21 February and 20 March 2013. But sadly for Nadine's fans, no Irish tour dates are scheduled to take place. Tickets will go on sale on the band's official website on Friday 26 October.

During the press conference, the girls revealed there would be four unheard songs on the Greatest Hits album, including new single Something New which, according to Nadine, was recorded during April and May at different locations and then pieced together by producers.

Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw was on hand to conduct proceedings, fielding questions from press and fans.

Asked how it felt to be back together after three years, Cheryl admitted it "felt normal" and was "amazing" to be reunited, with Kimberley admitting it was like having her "comfort blanket" back again.

And when prompted over whether the tour and album will be their final project together, the girls evaded any definitive answer: "We haven’t made any plans further than the tour," announced Cheryl.

The quintet were first recruited for Girls Aloud as part of ITV1's reality show Popstars: The Rivals back in 2002 where they were set up to compete against rival boy band One True Voice for the coveted Christmas number one. Their debut single Sound of the Underground destroyed their competition, and they went on to enjoy three further number ones singles before going on a three year hiatus in 2009.

Watch the video for their new single Something New below:

