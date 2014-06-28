Webber tweeted:

There’s no news yet on who will front the musical, following in the footsteps of the likes of Wayne Sleep and Bonnie Langford.

Evita is currently touring the UK, with Wet Wet Wet’s Marti Pellow as Ché and Madalena Alberto (who has also starred in Les Misérables) in the title role. Its return to the West End will see the exciting re-opening of the Dominion Theatre, which recently closed its doors on Ben Elton’s long-running We Will Rock You musical.

The last time Evita was in residence in London was in 1986, and while it has had a few revivals, this September return will see a fifty five show run.

Penned by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber Evita has scooped many awards over the years and of course led to huge hits such as Don’t Cry For Me Argentina and the film starring Madonna.

Tickets for Cats will go on sale on Monday 7 July, while Evita ticket are on sale now.