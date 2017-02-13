After The Time kicked off the performance with their two hits, Mars took to the stage dressed in Prince's signature sparkly, purple suit for a cover of the legendary artist’s Let's Go Crazy, performing a high-powered guitar solo.

Bruno Mars the only person that could've pulled off a Prince tribute right #GRAMMYs #music — Roberto Blizzard (@VeganYogaDude) February 13, 2017

Prince passed away at his Paisley Park estate last year. He is remembered as an innovative and experimental musician, whose work spanned multiple genres including funk, soul, pop and rock.

He became a huge star during the 80s with albums such as 1999, Purple Rain and Sign O' the Times and songs including Raspberry Beret, Little Red Corvette, Alphabet Street and When Doves Cry.