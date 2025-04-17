Among them is Blind Spot, a song that was central to the Streets of Philadelphia Sessions.

The 10-track album has been part of Springsteen fan lore for years and became rumoured as his 'loops record' during the mid-90s.

Based on the Oscar-winning film of the same name, the tracks were influenced by contemporary use of a loop pedal and West Coast hip-hop.

However, despite plans for a release in 1995, it was ultimately shelved and never saw the light of day - until now.

Bruce Springsteen. Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Blind Spot focuses on doubt and betrayal in relationships, with Springsteen explaining: "That was just the theme that I locked in on at that moment. I don’t really know why. Patti and I, we were having a great time in California.

"But sometimes if you lock into one song you like, then you follow that thread. I had Blind Spot, and I followed that thread through the rest of the record."

Following the recording of the Streets of Philadelphia Sessions, Springsteen reunited and began touring with his E-Street Band, something he continues to do to this day.

On the decision, he said: "I always really liked Streets of Philadelphia Sessions...during the Broadway show, I thought of putting it out [as a standalone release]. I always put them away, but I don’t throw them away.”

The Streets of Philadelphia Sessions will be one of seven albums' worth of material being dropped as part of Tracks II: The Lost Albums.

You can listen to the new track, Blind Spot, below:

The collection Tracks II: The Lost Albums is to be released on 27th June 2025 and is available now to pre-order on Amazon.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums tracklist

Bruce Springsteen Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images

The full tracklists from Tracks II: The Lost Albums are available below.

LA Garage Sessions ’83

Follow That Dream Don’t Back Down On Our Love Little Girl Like You Johnny Bye Bye Sugarland Seven Tears Fugitive’s Dream Black Mountain Ballad Jim Deer County Fair My Hometown One Love Don’t Back Down Richfield Whistle The Klansman Unsatisfied Heart Shut Out The Light Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

Blind Spot Maybe I Don’t Know You Something In The Well Waiting On The End Of The World The Little Things We Fell Down One Beautiful Morning Between Heaven and Earth Secret Garden The Farewell Party

Faithless

The Desert (Instrumental) Where You Goin’, Where You From Faithless All God’s Children A Prayer By The River (Instrumental) God Sent You Goin’ To California The Western Sea (Instrumental) My Master’s Hand Let Me Ride My Master’s Hand (Theme)

Somewhere North of Nashville

Repo Man Tiger Rose Poor Side of Town Delivery Man Under A Big Sky Detail Man Silver Mountain Janey Don’t You Lose Heart You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone Stand On It Blue Highway Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

Inyo Indian Town Adelita The Aztec Dance The Lost Charro Our Lady of Monroe El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona) One False Move Ciudad Juarez When I Build My Beautiful House

Twilight Hours

Sunday Love Late in the Evening Two of Us Lonely Town September Kisses Twilight Hours I’ll Stand By You High Sierra Sunliner Another You Dinner at Eight Follow The Sun

Perfect World

I’m Not Sleeping Idiot’s Delight Another Thin Line The Great Depression Blind Man Rain In The River If I Could Only Be Your Lover Cutting Knife You Lifted Me Up Perfect World

Read More:

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.