Bruce Springsteen releases previously unheard song Blind Spot - listen now
The Boss is releasing previously unheard music for the first time - with some tracks more than 30 years old
Bruce Springsteen fans have been given a gift in the form of never-before-heard music.
The 75-year-old music legend is set to release a string of albums that were never set to see the light of day as part of a new collection, Tracks II: The Lost Albums.
Among them is Blind Spot, a song that was central to the Streets of Philadelphia Sessions.
The 10-track album has been part of Springsteen fan lore for years and became rumoured as his 'loops record' during the mid-90s.
Based on the Oscar-winning film of the same name, the tracks were influenced by contemporary use of a loop pedal and West Coast hip-hop.
However, despite plans for a release in 1995, it was ultimately shelved and never saw the light of day - until now.
Blind Spot focuses on doubt and betrayal in relationships, with Springsteen explaining: "That was just the theme that I locked in on at that moment. I don’t really know why. Patti and I, we were having a great time in California.
"But sometimes if you lock into one song you like, then you follow that thread. I had Blind Spot, and I followed that thread through the rest of the record."
Following the recording of the Streets of Philadelphia Sessions, Springsteen reunited and began touring with his E-Street Band, something he continues to do to this day.
On the decision, he said: "I always really liked Streets of Philadelphia Sessions...during the Broadway show, I thought of putting it out [as a standalone release]. I always put them away, but I don’t throw them away.”
The Streets of Philadelphia Sessions will be one of seven albums' worth of material being dropped as part of Tracks II: The Lost Albums.
You can listen to the new track, Blind Spot, below:
The collection Tracks II: The Lost Albums is to be released on 27th June 2025 and is available now to pre-order on Amazon.
Tracks II: The Lost Albums tracklist
The full tracklists from Tracks II: The Lost Albums are available below.
LA Garage Sessions ’83
- Follow That Dream
- Don’t Back Down On Our Love
- Little Girl Like You
- Johnny Bye Bye
- Sugarland
- Seven Tears
- Fugitive’s Dream
- Black Mountain Ballad
- Jim Deer
- County Fair
- My Hometown
- One Love
- Don’t Back Down
- Richfield Whistle
- The Klansman
- Unsatisfied Heart
- Shut Out The Light
- Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)
Streets of Philadelphia Sessions
- Blind Spot
- Maybe I Don’t Know You
- Something In The Well
- Waiting On The End Of The World
- The Little Things
- We Fell Down
- One Beautiful Morning
- Between Heaven and Earth
- Secret Garden
- The Farewell Party
Faithless
- The Desert (Instrumental)
- Where You Goin’, Where You From
- Faithless
- All God’s Children
- A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)
- God Sent You
- Goin’ To California
- The Western Sea (Instrumental)
- My Master’s Hand
- Let Me Ride
- My Master’s Hand (Theme)
Somewhere North of Nashville
- Repo Man
- Tiger Rose
- Poor Side of Town
- Delivery Man
- Under A Big Sky
- Detail Man
- Silver Mountain
- Janey Don’t You Lose Heart
- You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone
- Stand On It
- Blue Highway
- Somewhere North of Nashville
Inyo
- Inyo
- Indian Town
- Adelita
- The Aztec Dance
- The Lost Charro
- Our Lady of Monroe
- El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)
- One False Move
- Ciudad Juarez
- When I Build My Beautiful House
Twilight Hours
- Sunday Love
- Late in the Evening
- Two of Us
- Lonely Town
- September Kisses
- Twilight Hours
- I’ll Stand By You
- High Sierra
- Sunliner
- Another You
- Dinner at Eight
- Follow The Sun
Perfect World
- I’m Not Sleeping
- Idiot’s Delight
- Another Thin Line
- The Great Depression
- Blind Man
- Rain In The River
- If I Could Only Be Your Lover
- Cutting Knife
- You Lifted Me Up
- Perfect World
